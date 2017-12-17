Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A heartbreaking film highlighting the "chronic loneliness" of the elderly at Christmas reveals that nearly a million older people feel more isolated during the festive season.

Of that figure, two-fifths are struggling after being widowed according to "Just Another Day," a film which shines a light on loneliness at the most family-orientated time of year.

Directed by the award-winning Philippe Andre, the film tells the story of John, for who, like millions of older people, each day is much like the last, with Christmas no exception.

Sadly, the film shows this is the heartbreaking reality for many older people in the UK.

Roy, an 85 year-old widower who experienced loneliness after his wife passed away, said: "I spent every day for 55 years with my beautiful wife and getting used to life without her has been the hardest thing I have ever had to do. Not a day goes by when I don't miss her dearly.

"No one teaches you about loneliness and until it happens to you, you don't realise just how devastating loneliness is. I am incredibly grateful for Age UK's befriending service and my local Age UK. I have a weekly phone call and visit from wonderful volunteers, and feel much more positive and confident now.

"Anybody who is feeling lonely and missing their loved ones this Christmas should sign up for this service – it is a lifeline."

Nearly half of the older people surveyed for Age UK – equating to almost 5.7 million people aged 65 and over – feel their days can be repetitive, with almost a quarter admitting that Christmas just passes them by.

Based on the survey, the charity estimates that almost a million (873,000) people aged 65 and over don't see or hear from anyone for days on end over the festive period. And at Christmas time, on days when older people do not see or hear from anyone, 55 per cent rely on the TV for companionship.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, which has a branch in Burton, said: "Chronic loneliness is not only horrible to experience day in, day out, it can also have a devastating impact on an older person's mental and physical health.

"That is why at Age UK we are committed to being here all-year round for older people, to help tackle the loneliness that is blighting far too many later lives.

"There is something we can all do to make a positive difference to the older people around us.

"Having a friendly chat with an older person on the bus or in a shop, or offering to help an elderly neighbour with their shopping if the weather is bad, can do more good than most of us would ever guess, and at very little cost to ourselves. In fact I guarantee you will feel better too as a result."

Anyone who is experiencing feelings of loneliness or is worried about an older relative or friend can call Age UK Burton on 01283 510106.

No one should have no one

Through its 'No one should have no one' campaign, Age UK is calling on people across the country to pledge their support and donate to help the charity be there for older people and tackle the loneliness blighting too many lives.

Age UK does this every day of the year through its vital services like Age UK Advice, open every day, including Christmas Day; and Call in Time, the charity's telephone befriending service, which provides regular calls to isolated or lonely older people. In many cases this is the only conversation they will have all week.