Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

War may soon be waged on fly-tippers who dump rubbish with new tougher penalties.

The move will see a fixed fine of £400 for those whom the waste belongs to - regardless of who dumped.

It means that if residents pay a 'man with a van' to get rid of their rubbish and it ends up being illegally dumped, and can be traced back to the owner, they will be fined. Previously just the person dumping the rubbish would be fined.

Councils in Burton and South Derbyshire have welcomed the Government new proposals.

As part of the plans, households whose rubbish ends up being fly-tipped or dumped illegally by disposal companies could face tough new fixed-penalty fines which can be imposed by local councils.

It comes as problems with fly tipping increased and councils across England dealing with a million incidents in 2016/17.

This was a seven per cent increase on the previous year. Figures from the government show that two thirds of rubbish dumped was household waste.

In Burton and South Derbyshire, the problem has also become more prominent with a growing number of residents prosecuted in recent years.

Culprits currently face fines of between £150 and £400 but the level of fine dependant on the severity of the crime.

A spokesman for South Derbyshire District Council said it has a "solid track record" in clamping down on fly-tipping across the district and had issued 38 fines in the past six months.

In 2016, a fly-tipper from Woodville was fined £1,200 after he was caught grinning on CCTV as he dumped a dishwasher at the side of a country lane.



In November last year, litter louts left at least 10 bin bags full of waste near a recycling centre in Overseal which included shoes, plastic boxes and even empty washing bottles.

In June the same year a self-employed Woodville roofer was made to pay more than £2,500 for fly-tipping sheets covered in asbestos in Burton.

The council spokesman said: "If new powers directed towards fly-tipping are given the green light, we will consider how this will further strengthen our approach.

"Over the past six months we have issued 38 fixed penalty notices relating to fly-tipping and larger scale litter-offences, seized a vehicle being used to dump waste and had one successful prosecution.

"Our main focus is to keep South Derbyshire clean and green, but to continue doing this we also need help from the public."

A consultation exercise by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has suggested giving councils the power to directly fine people caught using unlicensed waste carriers in the hope of sparing local authorities the cost of chasing problem homeowners through the courts, while encouraging others to check their rubbish is being disposed of legally.

If given the go-ahead, guidance will also be issued on how such fines should be applied to stop councils abusing it to stump up extra cash.

New powers have also been granted to the Environment Agency to prevent thousands of tonnes of rubbish piling up at problem hotspots, blocking access or locking gates.

Operators at the sites also face being forced to clear all the waste there, not just that left illegally, Defra announced.

There have been many problems with fly-tipping in the Burton and South Derbyshire area.

One of the worst was in Yoxall when 140 tonnes of waste was dumped down a country lane. It required a huge operation to remove the mountain of stinking waste costing the taxpayer of £2,000.

The waste, which contractors have estimated weighed about 140 tonnes, filled several lorries and was illegally dumped on the site before being discovered in February last year.

A day-long clean-up operation involving several HGVs, an excavator and several men was required to remove it.

Councillor David Leese, deputy leader for environment at East Staffordshire Borough Council, called the new plans for direct fines welcome news.

He said: "I am pleased to see that the Government is considering new plans to give councils more power in dealing with issues which have a real impact on our environment.

"The recent Blue Planet documentary highlighted the harm plastics have on our environment and I am delighted that, as a council, plastics account for 13 per cent of our dry recycling material, all of which is separated and sold to the market."

Councillor Greg Hall, deputy leader for regulatory services at East Staffordshire, added that residents and businesses needed to "take responsibility" to prevent fly-tipping.

He said: "While the council will continue to do all it can to combat fly-tipping and unlicensed waste carriers, there is still a responsibility on our residents and businesses.

"Fly tipping is not acceptable, it damages the local environment and when it does occur the council will endeavour to prosecute those individuals responsible."

According to Defra, clean-up costs and lost landfill tax revenues deprived the English economy of more than £600 million in 2015, while legitimate waste disposal businesses also lost money.

Hundreds of thousands of fly-tipping incidents were reported across the country in 2016/17, including more than 360,000 in London and more than 128,000 in the north-west of England, with household waste making up nearly two-thirds of fly-tipped rubbish.

Foul odours, vermin and the risk of fires are among the problems brought about by the presence of the illegal dumping grounds.

More than 850 such sites were uncovered by the Environment Agency during the last year, with an average of two closed each day, according to the Government.

Environment Minister Therese Coffey, said: "Waste crime and fly-tipping blight our communities and spoil our countryside, and we need determined action to tackle it.

"These new powers for the Environment Agency will curb the rise of waste sites that continue to operate outside the law.

"But we must all take responsibility for our waste to make sure it does not end up in the hands of criminals who will wilfully dump it."

Emma Howard Boyd, chairman of the Environment Agency, said: "We welcome these new powers, which will enable our teams to block access to problem sites, preventing illegal waste building up and becoming even more serious."

"This will allow us to take faster action against criminals and will make a real difference to communities, but everyone has a role to play.

"We all need to check our waste is going to the right place and is handled by the right people."

The changes will be brought in by spring 2018 following a vote in Parliament as part of an effort to offset the soaring cost of waste crime.

To report fly-tipping offences in East Staffordshire contact the council’s enforcement team at enforcement@eaststaffsbc.gov.uk or call 01283 508506.

Safer neighbourhood wardens in South Derbyshire can be contacted on 01283 595943.