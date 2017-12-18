Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There was a giant thumbs-up for Tesco in November 1993 as the supermarket giant announced a return to Burton.

The supermarket chain first opened a store in the town in March 1970 but pulled out in June 1992.

It was therefore with much celebration that a £3 million deal was struck for the supermarket to return and redevelop vacant land at Bond End.

The move ended years of speculation over the future of the Bond End site at the end of St Peter’s Bridge.

The land was bought by the Central Midlands Co-operative Society in 1987 in a move which was dubbed "the most expensive supermarket site in the Midlands" at the time.

As the Central Midlands Co-operative Society failed to develop the land, the 3.5-acre Tesco deal was a welcome move.

John Carr, of the Burton Chamber of Trade, said: "I would rather Tesco accept space there than taking an out -of-town site. It will be important that Tesco provides more than adequate parking so people will be able to use this as a base for Tesco and then walk to town for a limited period and also shop in the rest of the town centre."

Mike Bartlett, the chairman of the Burton Shopping Centre Association, said: "The Bond End site has been an eyesore in Burton for people for a very long time."

While Burton traders welcomed the decision by Tesco, they attacked Morrison’s who had chosen an out of town site at Wellington Road.

At the same time as the Tesco deal, the town was also getting ready to welcome German chains Aldi, and Lidl.