How well do you remember the year of 1976?

Nationally, it was the year when Concorde made its maiden flights, it was the year when Britain employed its first female firefighter and it was the year the US spacecraft Viking II landed on Mars.

Locally, it was a time when you could buy shoes at William Howarth's, jewellery from Richard's, a television from Adcock's and your latest vinyl from RE Cords.

The year also saw the opening of the country's first appliance-only gas showroom and the development of the bus turning at Burton District Hospital.

However it was also the year when Willington's Blue Bus Company went up in flames, the year when Christ Church School was demolished and the year when maltings in Clarence Street faced the wrecking ball.

There was water, water everywhere with major roadworks outside the town hall and by the Navigation pub, in Horninglow Road.

