A Rottweiler puppy was hailed a hero in December 1992 after raising the alarm of a fire.

The fire at BWise in Burton's High Street was discovered at 2.35am on a Sunday morning but quickly spread.

Maria Rigby from the Beehive public house was out with Trish, her Rottweiler puppy, when she spotted the blaze.

Mrs Rigby said: "The dog poked her head in the doorway of the shop and when I went to fetch her, I noticed it was on fire ."

The blaze took 45 firefighters from Burton, Tutbury, Abbots Bromley, Lichfield and Cannock nearly four hours to bring under control.

The age of the building meant crews were in constant danger of the roof collapsing.

A vacant carpet warehouse next door was also completely gutted and two adjacent buildings were badly smoke damaged.

Divisional fire officer Cliff Gilbert said: "It was an extremely difficult fire to tackle because access to the rear of the shop was limited and the age and construction of the building meant the fire spread rapidly.

"Crews were also constantly in danger of the roof falling in and at one stage had to be withdrawn."

Melanie Coltman, the manager of Burton's BWise shop said she had only been in bed a few hours when she was told of the fire as she had been out with staff from the store to a party.

Speaking in 1992, Mrs Coltman said: "I'm pretty gutted. I can't believe it has happened. Pretty much all the stock has gone up."

Within a week of the BWise blaze, another Burton store went up in smoke. The following Sunday saw the perfumery Heaven Scent in New Street on fire.

However, security measures to keep out ram-raiders hampered firefighters gaining access. A passer-by sounded the alarm after spotting the blaze at 6.55am.

When firefighters arrived, they found a small fire on the ground floor, but the building was heavily smoke logged.

Firefighters had to use an axe to smash through the glass and squeeze through bars designed to keep out raiders.

Sub-fire officer Dave Smith said: "The building was so secure that the smoke wasn't allowed to escape."

Store manager Stephen Booth said: "The police called me but when I got there I wasn't allowed near the shop because there was a fear that the windows might blow.

"It wasn't easy for the firefighters to get in because of our security measures. They could have caused havoc and knocked the doors down but they didn't and I cannot praise them enough."

Speaking at the time, sub-officer Smith said he didn't believe that there was a link between the two fires.

The Heaven Scent fire was believed to be an electrical fault while BWise was believed to be suspicious.