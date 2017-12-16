The video will start in 8 Cancel

It was all aboard the merry-go-round for 50 pensioners in December 1986 when they enjoyed the annual Burton Mail Breakaway Christmas party.

The pensioners spent the day at Turner's Musical Roundabout, in Northampton, where they enjoyed a fun-filled day of music, singing, dancing and fairground rides.

For many on the trip, the day was also a good chance to celebrate other occasions

Robert Fray and his wife Doris of Stapenhill were celebrating their 54th wedding anniversary while Cyril and Edith Adams of Midway were celebrating birthdays.

The annual Christmas party was organised by Pauline Lovett who made sure local senior citizens enjoyed a good day out while finishing off festivities with turkey sandwiches, mince pies and trifle.

Turner's in Northampton housed a number of Wurlitzer organs alongside a traditional fairground merry-go-round with places to dance along to the music.

The attraction, based in Wootton near Northampton, opened in 1983 but closed in 2004 when the owner retired.

Plans were in place to demolish the complex which catered for coach parties from across the country and replace it with nearly 100 houses.