A family-run Burton firm marked 70 years of service in the town in July 1978. Speaking as J B Postle Limited marked seven decades of trade, Raymond Wilson Postle explained the long-standing history of the business.

Mr Postle said: "My father, John Bertram Postle, began trading in Station Street just a few yards away from the present shop on July 4, 1908.

"As trade increased, he moved to new premises in 1913 and was joined by a professional watchmaker."

However, the watchmaker, a Mr Morgan, left the business in 1926 when he emigrated to the United States to work for the famous Rolex watch company.

John Bertram Postle then set about employing George Wiseman who remained with the company for many years and was appointed as a director in 1950 when Mr Postle turned the concern into a limited company.

Raymond Wilson Postle also became a director in that year after returning from service in the Middle East.

After John Bertram Postle died in 1961, his son Raymond Wilson Postle decided to carry on the business making George Wiseman a partner in recognition of his long service. Mr Wiseman died in 1964.

Raymond Wilson Postle said: "We try to keep our old-fashioned idea of good service combined with the present technological advances of our trade."