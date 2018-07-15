Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Back in 1976, it was Britain's driest summer for 200 years - with the Government's first ever Minister for Drought Denis Howell under orders to persuade the nation to use less water as a baking-hot sun beat down for weeks on end.

Denis, who was originally Britain's first Sports Minister, was even told at one point to perform a rain dance to bring some relief to a sweltering nation.

And Burton was no exception, basking in scorching temperatures of between 90 and 92 degrees over one week and 86 degrees plus for another two weeks.

But there was a downside for Burtonians enjoying the area's hottest summer since the late 18th century, with the intense heat creating many problems.

In August 1976, Burton firefighters fought two 15-acre grass fires at Craythorne Farm in Stretton. Friends and neighbours of farmer Cyril Johnson tried dousing the fire with spades, shovels and anything else they could get their hands on.

The fire destroyed 15 bales of straw. Then within days a combine harvester working in a cornfield caught fire at Church Farm in Lullington.

The flames spread to the field, fences and hedges and took more than four hours to bring under control.

Flames shot 20ft in the air and threatened two semi-detached houses. On the same day firemen also dealt with a blaze at Headlow Field Farm in Snelston, near Ashbourne, which saw 120 tons of straw go up in flames.

There were also grass fires at Clays Lane, Branston; Belvedere Road, Burton; Hazelwood Road, Burton; Station Street, Burton and Main Street, Hatton plus a car fire at Bridge Street, Burton.

One of the more unusual fires saw a chapel of rest in Chapel Street, Woodville, badly damaged by flames.

The cause was not known but the intense heat and dry timbers was a possibility. Meanwhile, a fire engine dealing with a blaze in Stapenhill burst into flames in August 1976.

The fire engine was fighting a fire at Walton Road, Stapenhill, along with a crew from Swadlincote when the hot exhaust set fire to dry ground.

The fire saw eight acres of straw and 300 yards of railway embankment damaged as well as the fire engine.

But after the dry weather came the storms. A warning was issued to all Burton households in July 1976 by Arthur Stapleton, the building inspector for East Staffordshire District Council.

Mr Stapleton warned of electrical storms and said that if a house received a direct hit 'it would be knocked about a bit'.

He warned all residents to check slates and chimneys to ensure they were in good order as the strength of the chimney would determine the amount of damage caused if struck by lightning.

An electrical storm in July 1976 saw Burton firefighters answer 11 calls in seven hours. The storm partly damaged a gas holder in Wetmore Road, two houses in Rosliston Road, a chimney in Richmond Street and one in Mosley Street.