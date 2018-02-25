Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As a 250-ton transformer passed through the village on its way to Drakelow Power Station, Rosliston residents lined the streets to watch.

"You'd have thought the circus had come to town" said one elderly gentleman. "I've not seen that many people on the streets of Roz since the day the war ended. It will cause quite a stir for a while."

Residents said that it wasn't surprising to see something as mundane as a transformer causing such a stir as "you get your entertainment where you can".

The diversions which townspeople take for granted such as clubs, dance halls and cinemas were not to be found four miles south-west of Burton.

This is not to say that Rolleston lacked life. It was just like the rich seams of coal which abound the area – you have to dig beneath the surface to find it.

In 1972, the most striking feature of Rosliston was the contrast between old and new. According to the feature, the village was once described by estate agents as "quaint" but because of the amount of new development in the area, the word "desirable" was now more fitting.

Photographs taken at the turn of the century show the face of this once self-supporting community had changed over the years.

Old cottages and business premises may have been torn down for the development of new housing while new factories contrasted vividly against the weathered frontage of older properties.

A 19th Century directory for Derbyshire shows that Rosliston once boasted two general shops, a baker, a carpenter, a shop-maker, a joiner, a maltster, a butcher and two inn-keepers.

While the village in 1972 still housed a number of shops and two pubs, the old craftsmen and their properties had gone to be replaced with a petrol station and a motoring school – showing the effects of the motor car on village life.

While the general opinion held was that the new housing in Rosliston had been to the benefit of the community, some council development carried out after the Second World War was criticised.

It wasn't that the houses situated on the Linton road heading out of the village were unsightly or uncomfortable.

It was the positioning of the homes at a time when planning considerations were not so stringently observed that caused traditional villagers concern.

These homes had altered the physical shape of the village, giving it a long and lean appearance.

Speaking in 1972, Mr Wood, the chairman of Rosliston Parish Council, said it was unfortunate this type of ribbon development had been permitted because it had tended to create two halves to the village separating one part of the population from the other.

Mr Wood said: "We have been able to ensure that this type of development has not recurred.

"All the modern housing which has been built recently or is in the process of being built in the area round-off this village instead of elongating it.

"It is bringing greater unity to Rolleston."

Mr Wood first came to the area in 1965 to farm the 240-acres of Park Farm, Grangewood at the farthest corner of the parish.

He had been chairman of the parish council since 1970 and it was a role he took very seriously.

Mr Wood said: "I would not say that the council has not made one or two mistakes in the past but on the whole I think the village and the lives of the people have benefited from the policies of the council.

"Interest and active support in many aspects of village life in Rosliston have been revived in recent years, due largely to a number of people getting together and working for the good of the community.

"After some years of disuse the village hall has been revived and the accounts are now in a very healthy condition.

Much the same could be said for the church activities and this again is due to the work of a number of dedicated people."

Mr Wood was a man of wide interests, some of which were naturally centred on agriculture.

He was one of the surviving members of the original committee formed in 1946 to revive the Ashby and District Agricultural Society Show. He was also an approved instructor for the Agricultural Training Board.

Park Farm was famous for its herd of pedigree shorthorn cattle and Mr Wood also kept a number of peacocks which added flashes of colour.

But perhaps most interesting of all was Mr Wood's museum of agricultural instruments which he housed in a loft above his office.

Hundreds of exhibits had been collected over the years and many were taken to be displayed at the Ashby Show.

Mr Wood said: "From time to time we have caravan rallies at the farm and I find the people who come here are particularly interested in the various old implements.

"At one time anything of interest was sent off to an established museum but now I tend to hang on to them to build up a collection in the village.

Just down the road from Mr Wood's Park Farm was the isolated community which rejoiced in the name of "Botany Bay".

The dozen or so people who lived there in 1972 were quick to point out that the place got its name because it was a remote part of the old estates of Caldwell Hall.

The name Botany Bay was fairly common throughout England and was generally used to describe areas once considered to be isolated from the rest of the community.

If Rosliston could be considered quiet in 1972, Botany Bay was silent, but this was not something which bothered the people who lived there.

Mr Goodall had farmed in the village for 40 years until his retirement and he chose to move with his wife Irene to a modernised cottage at the crossroads in Botany Bay.

He said: "We don't have trains, buses, supermarkets or cinemas but that doesn't worry me in the slightest.

"If this is what life is like away from civilisation then it suits me fine. As long as they leave us just as we are I shall not grumble."

On entering Rosliston from the direction of Botany Bay, one would pass Beehive Farm close to the junction of Linton Road. This was the home of Mr Chapman, the Caldwell and Rosliston representative on Repton Rural District Council.

Beehive Farm is thought to be the oldest farm on what used to be the estate owned by the Misses Milligan of Caldwell Hall, which was sold in lots following the death of the last member of the family in 1961.

Since Mr Chapman and his wife Mary came to the farm in 1941, they would entertain visitors whose forebears had close connections with the farm.

These included an American tourist whose great-grandfather had been born there while another man had spent his early childhood at the farm.

Among his other duties, Mr Chapman was also chairman of the Rosliston Village Hall committee.

For six years, the village hall had stood derelict in a weed-strewn patch of land off Main Street.

In 1968 however, the Rosliston and Caldwell Residents' Association was formed with the principal aim of pressing for the renovation and reopening of the hall.

Their plea fell on fertile ground and a committee was formed with the intention of getting the hall back into service again.

Due to much hard work and endeavour, this ambition was finally achieved and in 1971, the hall was able to report a growing annual turnover of £1,600.

Speaking in 1972, Mr Chapman said: "It has been a most successful venture. The hall is today the focal point of many village activities, all of which have added greatly to the quality of life in Rosliston."

Among the organisations who used the facilities were the local Scout, Brownie and Cub troops, the youth club and the Women's Institute.

In 1970, a pre-school playgroup was set up in the village under the leadership of Bernice Fern.

There was doubt as to how long Rosliston had had a village school but the "new" school was built in 1849 by public subscription.

The present school was opened on October 31, 1876 and from an entry in the school logbook, it is clear the fees were 2½d for each child in the infants' school and 6d for each child in the upper school.

In those days there were 44 children in the upper school and 23 in the lower school.

In 1972, the school was under the leadership of Donald Haylock and it catered for 73 children between the ages of five and 11.

The other teachers at the school were Mary Pope, Gill Crellin and Elizabeth Harbour who was the wife of the village policeman.

Like many country villages, the character of Rosliston changed over the centuries.

Once a community dependent solely on the land for its existence, in 1972, it was more reliant on the colliery at Cadley Hill, the power station at Drakelow and the factories of Burton for employment.

Eric Patrick arrived in the village in 1971 from Derby to take over The Plough public house.

One of the first things he noticed was the effect of shift work on a large proportion of the men in the village.

He said: "You see them in the bar one week but then for a week or two they don't come in. Then they return again. It's odd really, but when so many people in a small village work shifts it is very noticeable."

One of the previous landlords of The Plough was Lionel Long – a well known "character" in the village.

Plough regular Tom Morris said: "Apart from being the publican he was also the local slaughterer and very good at his job he was.

"In those days I could have eaten Lionel Long's faggots until I looked like one. They were delicious but you can't get anything like that today."

Another of landlord Lionel Long's delicacies was "pig taters".

Mr Morris said: "Lionel would put a great saucepan of pig taters on the fire in the bar to cook before giving them to the pigs out the back.

"They smelled so good sometimes that it was impossible to resist them. Mind you, Lionel was none too pleased when he got back to find the pot nearly empty.

"He was very particular about what he gave his pigs. He used to say that he would never give his pigs anything he wouldn't eat himself.

"I recon he knew a thing or two as the pork nowadays doesn't taste the same as that reared by Lionel."