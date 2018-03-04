The video will start in 8 Cancel

A call for more support for Burton Albion was made by the Mayor of Burton in May 1971 as the club hosted its annual gala day.

The event at the Eton Park ground gave Councillor Pritchard the perfect opportunity to address the crowd of 1,500 people and prompt them to support the club.

Speaking at the event, Mrs Pritchard congratulated the club on its promotion to the Southern League Premier Division but said they could not carry on without financial support and this came from people going to watch the games.

Mrs Pritchard said the club was an "ambassador" for the town and it represented Burton every time it played away in different towns and cities across the region.

Despite the cold and blustery weather on a Monday morning in June 1971, the gala was a great success and the crowd of 1,500 was double which attended in 1970 with around £300 raised on the day.

The highlight of the occasion was the Miss Burton Albion competition with the title going to Sue Holmbes of Scalpcliffe Road.

The runner-up was Pat Halford of Wordsworth Close and Helen Austen of Horninglow Road.

Judging for the much-coveted title was carried out by Ron Jones; Burton Albion's president Angela Alton, the 1971 winner Vera Goode and pools promoter Richie Norman and his wife.

As well as judging the Miss Burton Albion title, Richie Norman was in action again refereeing a match between the Tutbury Ladybirds and the Rainbow Dazzlers from Overseal.

The Ladybirds won the match with the only goal coming from Chris Liddle.

More football was then provided in the semi-finals and final of the Eton Park six-a-side competition. The winners were the Drum and Monkey who heavily defeated the Locomotive in an 8-2 match.

Alongside the football there was plenty more to entertain the visitors including a fancy dress competition and a display by the Mercia Cycling Club.

A competition to win a pair of football boots autographed by Pele was won by Mrs Gourlay, a cook at Burton Hospital.