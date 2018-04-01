Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Unemployment might have been high back in the 1980s but there was one thing for sure - there were plenty of places to spend a penny.

The year of 1982 saw the number of people out of work rise above three million for the first time since the 1930s with 3,070,621 out of work – the equivalent of one in eight people being out of work.

This slideshow of public conveniences from January 1982 shows more than just toilets. Vandalism and graffiti appears rife with most scrawls being about the football teams of Derby County, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United.

However, scribbles such as "skins rule" show this is very much the era of the skinheads and musically, there are plenty of posts about Marc Bolan, T Rex and Whitesnake.

Readers will be envious about the sheer number of public convenience available compared to today when these buildings are often the first to close when councils need to tighten their belts.