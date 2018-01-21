Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton's Railway Station is the transport equivalent of Marmite – with most of the town's residents falling on the "hate" side.

There are frequently fresh calls to "spruce up" and "revamp" the station and this is likely to be a debate which will rumble on for years.

As we argue about the image of Burton's current railway station – the fourth in the town's history – we look back at the history of the station and the railway lines which serve it.

It was a great day in August 1839 when the first train steamed into Burton and brought with it trade and prosperity to the town and district.

It was on August 12 that the first train came to, and left, Burton station – which in those days was a very inferior building.

The population of Burton at this time was around 7,500 but it would grow over the next 50 years to close to 50,000.

The arrival of the railway during this time is perhaps one of the main reasons behind r this population growth.

Of course the beer brewed here has carried with it its own credentials wherever it has gone, but without the railway, the area over which it could have been distributed would have been severely limited.

So the day the first train nosed its way into Burton Railway Station was of much greater importance than anyone in 1839 could have imagined.

Clearly the trains just didn't arrive without the planning of the station or the installation of the lines.

When the proposal to create the Birmingham and Derby junction was first raised in the early 1830s, Burton was just one of many towns whose views were sought.

The famous George Stephenson himself visited Burton during the planning stages in 1836.

Mr Stephenson needed support for his scheme if he was to link Derby to Birmingham and arranged to meet Burton's MP, Michael Thomas Bass.

Mr Bass was very busy dealing with other business at this time and so he sent Mr Stephenson to meet his brother instead – Mr Abram Bass, with the assurance that the firm of Bass and Co would support the project all they could.

Mr Abram Bass called the first town meeting to consider the project.

The meeting was held at the original town hall in the Market Place and the result of the public meeting was that Burton would give its full support to building what would become the Midland Railway line.

The Midland Railway had not at this point sprung into existence, the first step to its formation came with the opening of a line connecting Derby, Nottingham and Leicester with London.

The promoters of the line were a number of enterprising businessmen who established what was known as the Midland Counties Railway Company.

This line opened in May 1839 while men resolved to continue the connection between Derby and Birmingham – via Burton.

The line was known as the Derby and Birmingham line although it ran by way of Whitacre and Hampton in Arden before joining the North-Western Line into Birmingham's Curzon Street station.

The work on the Derby to Birmingham stretch of railway line was divided into 18 contracts and tenders were invited for the earthworks and the construction of 78 bridges, including two viaducts. The viaducts being at Tamworth and Alrewas.

It may be hard to believe, but Burton was so unimportant in those days.

When Mr FS Williams wrote his first edition of the "History of the Midland Railway Company" in 1876, Burton received only the briefest of mentions.

Compared to the inhabitants of Tamworth and Derby who it was said all attended grand meetings to discuss the line with the directors.

Tamworth of course had the input of the great Sir Robert Peel who took part in may of the public meetings – his enthusiasm was so great that many referred to it as "Peel's Railway".

While no grand public meetings were recorded at Burton, it is known that Sir Oswald Mosley, along with the brewers of the town, gave the scheme their full backing.

The first sod of the Burton portion of the line was turned by Sir Oswald Mosley in 1838 and among those present at this ceremony were Mr Charles Allsopp, Mr Abram Bass, Mr and Mrs Tomlinson, John Gretton and Mr Poyser.

The rails at the time were 15ft in length and they were placed on stone sleepers from 10 to 15 inches broad.

Most of the ballast for the line came from the nearby cheese warehouses with horses used for drawing tip-up wagons.

The railway line officially opened on Monday August 5, 1839 as a special train carrying 150 invited guests departed Birmingham at 10.20am and arrived in Derby at 1.10pm.

The train did not stop at Burton and so it is fair to assume that most Burtonian's hadn't seen a locomotive before the arrival of the first public passenger train on August 12, 1839.

The first train on that day ran from Derby and called at Burton before continuing to Birmingham.

It is known that many Burton people walked to Derby in the morning so they could enjoy the thrill of catching the first train ever to enter the town.

Burton's first railway station was simply a wooden shed which was quickly in need of replacement.

The second station occupied a site immediately facing Station Street and almost adjoining what we know today as 107 Station Street – the former Ind Coope and Allsopp's offices.

This station consisted of a one-storey entrance hall which also contained booking offices, waiting rooms and parcel offices.

This second station was also deemed "completely inadequate" quite soon and so a new station at the present day site was opened in April 1883.

The third station was a grand building and is the one many think about when comparing it to the station we have today.

However, decisions were made in the late 1960s which would see the old station demolished and today's replacement built in 1971.