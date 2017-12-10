The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Burton church celebrated a National Lottery cash boost in March 1997 as the money helped to replace damaged bells.

Parishioners at St John the Divine in Horninglow set themselves an ambitious £40,000 target to buy six new bells. So a grant of £3,300 from the lottery’s Foundation for Sport and the Arts was deemed “a significant contribution” by its vicar, the Rev Phillip Jefferies.

Speaking in 1997, Father Jefferies said: "This is a valuable contribution but there has been some very hard by the congregation over the past three years to raise the money."

The six new bells, made of bell-metal, were originally made for a church in Yorkshire in Victorian times. The bells were from the same era as the originals at St John’s, which had become pitted.

Before being hung at the church by Melbourne firm Eayre and Smith, the bells were tuned by Taylors, of Loughborough.

They were given a trial run in 1996, following a blessing by the Archdeacon of Stoke, the Rev Dennis Ede.

Before the bells could be rung on a regular basis, some work also had to be completed in the belfry.