Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Television presenter David Icke got the greatest send-off anyone could wish for when he set off from Burton on a 250-mile around Britain bike ride in December 1983.

The idea had first been hatched by the 31-year-old presenter earlier in the year during a tour of the town's Bovril Ltd's Wellington Road plant.

Mr Icke and his partners on the titanic trek, international cyclists Gary Sadler and Stephen Jones, were chasing a £20,000 target to set up a coaching programme for disabled people.

As a tribute to Burton, some of the money was put towards the East Staffordshire Youth Handicapped Sports and Social Club.

(Image: Burton Mail)

Kitted out in a tracksuit and trainers, Mr Icke was full of praise for the people of Burton as he shook many hands and signed countless autographs.

Speaking in December 1983, Mr Icke said: "The people of Burton are marvellous and I have fallen in love with the place.

"It might be famous for beer and Bovril but for me it's famous for the people."

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

In September 1983, Mr Icke, who was a well-known face on programmes such as Breakfast Time, Sportsnight and Grandstand, went to the town's Meadowside Centre to open the country's first disabled swimming championships.

(Image: Burton Mail)

Mr Icke said: "The idea started off as a walk but after the Burton Mail interviewed me, I thought about doing something for Burton.

"The idea changed from a walk to a bike ride when it was suggested to me by Special Olympics UK."