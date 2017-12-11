Television presenter David Icke got the greatest send-off anyone could wish for when he set off from Burton on a 250-mile around Britain bike ride in December 1983.
The idea had first been hatched by the 31-year-old presenter earlier in the year during a tour of the town's Bovril Ltd's Wellington Road plant.
Mr Icke and his partners on the titanic trek, international cyclists Gary Sadler and Stephen Jones, were chasing a £20,000 target to set up a coaching programme for disabled people.
As a tribute to Burton, some of the money was put towards the East Staffordshire Youth Handicapped Sports and Social Club.
Kitted out in a tracksuit and trainers, Mr Icke was full of praise for the people of Burton as he shook many hands and signed countless autographs.
Speaking in December 1983, Mr Icke said: "The people of Burton are marvellous and I have fallen in love with the place.
"It might be famous for beer and Bovril but for me it's famous for the people."
In September 1983, Mr Icke, who was a well-known face on programmes such as Breakfast Time, Sportsnight and Grandstand, went to the town's Meadowside Centre to open the country's first disabled swimming championships.
Mr Icke said: "The idea started off as a walk but after the Burton Mail interviewed me, I thought about doing something for Burton.
"The idea changed from a walk to a bike ride when it was suggested to me by Special Olympics UK."