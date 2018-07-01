Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The first heats of the Burton Regatta in July 1979 were well under way before the rest of the town rolled up to Watson's Meadows for a day of fun.

As a sea of cars and men were running up and down the towpath of the River Trent shouting instructions to rowers, preparations were being put in place for the carnival.

This was the 124th annual regatta and the accompanying riverside show began with the polished Beeston and District Pipe Band leading in the procession of floats.

The band were followed by a 50-strong group of Burton Majorettes in their blue and white tunics.

Behind the Majorettes was the celebrity attraction – Sally James from television's Tiswas show.

Eager men were keen to volunteer to help Miss James – until they discovered she wanted them to take part in a press-up competition.

With typical Tiswas form, this was not a typical press-up competition. A small girl was recruited from the audience to walk across their backs which plunged their faces into plates of cream flan.

Should the contestants prove strong enough to cope with the weight of the girl on their backs, the black-cloaked 'Phantom Flan Flinger' made sure their faces were covered.

Miss James retired from the stage to let stunt man 'Blondini' perform his breathtaking – if not extremely dangerous stunts.

The first stunt consisted of Blondini climbing into a box which was surrounded by straw, soaked in petrol and set ablaze.

When the flames died down, Blondini climbed out unscathed – if a little out of breath. His next trick was a cloth screen which was packed with 12 sticks of dynamite.

After the smoke had cleared from the enormous explosion caused by the 2.5lbs of dynamite, the audience clapped as Blondini was safe – slightly blackened and lying on his back, but alive.

Organisers judged the afternoon as an unqualified success.