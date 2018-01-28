Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With proposals in the pipeline to develop the former Bargates complex in High Street, Mail Remembers takes a look back to when the centre opened.

It was in July 1964 that hundreds of fans could be seen on the forecourt of the new Bargates Shopping Centre about an hour before disc jockey David Jacobs – also known as "Juke Box Jury" – arrived.

And as the time grew closer, the fans were joined by others until a crowd thronged the forecourt.

The gathering was so big it made the special guided tour of the shop units led by Burton Mayor Mrs A E Banton rather arduous.

But everyone was in a holiday mood and the only problems the police had to deal with surrounded the enthusiasm of the crowd as they surged towards "Juke Box Jury" David Jacobs.

After touring the shops, Mr Jacobs had a chat with shopping centre managers and store keepers.

After visiting the retail units, Mr Jacobs and the mayor visited the Top Rank Bowl where they tried their hand at ten-pin bowling – the first ball of each was a dead ball.

However, with the second ball, the mayor downed nine pins but then missed with his third ball while David Jacobs downed seven pins with his second ball and two with his third.

Each wore shoes specially provided for the occasion with David Jacobs adding an autograph to his pair.

Following the David Jacobs and the mayor around on their tour was Mr Kitling of the Hammerson Group – the developers behind the centre – and the chairman of the Bargates Traders' Association.

After the dignitaries had finished their tour, the first customer at the new complex was Gloria Cooper of Princess Street, Burton.

Mrs Cooper purchased some wool from Bellmans to make a children's cardigan, she was served by store manager Mrs E Child.

After the dignitaries had visited the shops, they resided in the cafe where Mr Jacobs signed autographs before retreating for a private lunch.

In its later years, Bargates became an eyesore but in its prime, Bargates was a centre of many "firsts".

When it opened, Bargates housed one of the country's largest supermarkets – "Pearks".

The new supermarket was the largest of more than 400 stores opened by the firm Allied Suppliers Ltd, but customers did not see the whole of the 13,660 square foot sales area.

More than half of the store's floor space was used for preparation areas and refrigerated rooms. The supermarket also housed a cafe to seat 40 people, a coffee bar and a barbecue bar.

The premises were air conditioned throughout and a rear door was added to enable easy access from the car park.

The supermarket featured eight counters where staff had been trained how to use the most modern and up-to-date electronic cash tills.

The Burton store manager was Mr James. Speaking to the Burton Mail in July 1964, he said: "Pearks has a reputation for friendliness and our assistants will extend a cordial welcome to the customers, will answer their queries and will assist them in any possible way."

While home delivery shopping is the norm today, Pearks was one of the first offering free home deliveries to anyone spending more than 30 shillings.

In addition to food, the store also had a kitchenware department, hosiery and soft goods section.

Another of the first stores to arrive at the newly-built Bargates centre was Decor (Burton) Ltd who would sell a range of wallpaper and paints.

The firm managed by the Mr Winson, had already been in business for nearly 30 years before moving to Bargates.

The company's first shop was in Waterloo Street and was better known as the "Burton Timber and Paint Stores" before a second branch was opened in Uxbridge Street.

The new Bargates shop replaced the firm's original Waterloo Street branch with the move between the two stores completed by July 11, 1964.

As the years progressed so did the stores with the supermarket changing to Maypole and then Liptons.

This Liptons store eventually became the town's first B&Q outlet in September 1979.

The B&Q name was just 10 years old when it opened the Burton store.

The DIY chain opened its first outlet in Southampton in 1969 and 10 years later there were 29 stores nationwide.

John Turner, managing director for the Midlands region of stores said: "The country's inflationary situation has undoubtedly helped the DIY industry.

"More and more people are saving themselves money by 'doing it' themselves. This is reflected in our own rapid progress over the last few years.

"The new Burton supercentre is a very important development and we are confident that our policy of giving the DIY enthusiast quality products at the lowest possible prices."

The B&Q success story was put down to its late night opening hours. With all of its stores staying open until 8pm six-days-a-week, the chain enabled people with nine-to-five jobs to collect their DIY goods after work.

Opening the new Bargates store was DIY superstar Barry Bucknell.

Across the years there have been many nightclubs which have set up home at the complex, along with restaurants and bistros.

In 1990, the bowling alley (formerly Adam's, Eve's, Coasters and Central Park) changed from Top Rank to Superbowl.

The grand opening of the new bowling alley was July 4 – American Independence Day.

In preparation for the bowling alley's official opening, a special VIP night was held with the town's mayor, Chris Cornell, bowling the first ball.