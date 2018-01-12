Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum has made an early bid for most impressive bargain shop of the year after getting £40 worth of groceries for just £1.55.

Anna Taylor managed the incredibly cheap buy in Asda.

Anna, who has three kids, has developed a real nose for a bargain and calls it her "scabby shop". She has worked out that she has saved hundreds of pounds over the years, reports the Bristol Post.

She said: “We love ‘scabby aisle’ shopping. It’s the perfect way of saving money and creating different meals you might not think of trying.

“We're not put off by food dates, plus we freeze most things so nothing goes to waste.”

Anna, from Bristol, says her latest “scabby shop” is one of her best.

She said: “It was luck of the draw today. I didn't intentionally go in for it. "We used to go in at specific times when we knew there would be reductions, but that was when we were struggling with money. Anna’s family got into the habit of ferreting out bargains when times were tight but it’s not just a great way to save on your food bill – Anna says it also encourages you to broaden your horizon

“I like trying different things that I might not normally buy. But we only buy if we will use it. Nothings a bargain if it's going to be wasted.”

Anna has a few tips for savvy bargain hunters who want to do their own “scabby shops” – see the above video for more info.

Anna’s impressive haul isn’t her best buy though - that award goes to the whole chicken she once picked up for the princely sum of one penny.

“The member of staff took it off the shelf ready to put in the bin as it was that day's date.

"I asked if I could buy it so it wasn't going to be wasted, they said they couldn't give it to me for free but put 1p on it.”