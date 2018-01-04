The video will start in 8 Cancel

It is that time of year once again when Alton Towers is looking to recruit for its 2018 season.

The popular theme park has dozen of jobs up for grabs ahead of the new season, which starts on March 17.

There are jobs up for grabs for retail assistants, ride hosts, chefs, restaurant workers and managers.

Those interested are invited to a recruitment fair which is taking place at The Quality Hotel, in Trinity Street, Hanley, between 10am and 5pm on Friday, January 12.

Resort teams will be there to answer any questions from potential employees and short interviews will be offered on the day.

Bosses said that benefits would include fortnightly pay, Merlin Magic passes and career development opportunities.

Anyone interested in working at Alton Towers is invited to drop-in on the day and should bring proof of their right to work in the UK.

More information on the roles is available by emailing recruitment@alton-towers.com.