More apprentices will be joining the team at train-maker Bombardier after bosses revealed the company has won a series of big contracts.

The train manufacturer is recruiting 10 welding apprentices, who will join the business in March.

It has been a big year for Bombardier after the company won several new orders which will help keep the Derby site busy into the 2020s.

Now it is looking to recruit the next generation of workers to help the business deliver those orders.

In a statement, the firm said: "We are delighted to announce that we will be recruiting 10 manufacturing staff advanced apprentices to join the company in March, 2018. Apprenticeships available are in welding.

"All training given will lead to the achievement of an NVQ Level 3, with the initial period of training and supplementary further education being provided by Chesterfield College at its premises at Pride Park, in Derby, in addition to in-house training.

"The overall duration of the training scheme will typically be two to three years."

Since the start of the year, Bombardier has won a number of orders for its Aventra train, which was designed and developed in Derby.

New orders include deals with Greater Anglia, Southern Western and West Midlands Trains, as well as a contract with c2c.

Bombardier signed its £542 million deal to supply 333 Aventra carriages to West Midlands Trains last week. In the same week it also announced a £105 million contract to supply Aventras to c2c.

All of the deals safeguard the future of 2,500 Bombardier workers in Derbyshire, as well as many more in the supply chain.

But the challenge for Bombardier - and the rail industry as a whole - is to encourage young people to consider a career in the sector.

Through its apprenticeship programme, Bombardier aims to do just that. On average, the firm appoints 10 to 15 apprentices a year.

The firm said that apprentices from its 2015 intake had taken up full-time roles this year - a year ahead of schedule.

In a statement Bombardier said: "Bombardier is producing and supporting excellent examples of potential employees and is displaying the need and effectiveness of apprenticeships as a whole."

Applications for the latest welding apprenticeships should be submitted to www.careers.bombardier.com

The closing date for applications is January 31.