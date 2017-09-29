Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion Football Club are on the lookout for a brand new manager. Put away your tracksuit and whistle, Nigel Clough isn't going anywhere - the Brewers are searching for a new club shop and retail manager.

The full time, permanent role is currently available and the successful candidate will be responsible for managing all aspects of the club shop to try and maximise income and profitability.

Customer service, merchandising, products and managing of retail staff all fall under the responsibilities of the role, as you will be the first point of contact, both face-to-face and on the phone to welcome customers to the club.

You will be in charge of maintaining and controlling stock and database records, organising promotional campaigns and thinking of new ideas to improve sales.

For the role, you will need five GCSE grades from A to C, and retail qualifications, skills and diplomas are ideal.

Experience in telephone and customer sales and services, strong numerical skills, managerial experience and three years of experience in a retail business are all essential. Anybody looking for more information or to apply for the role can visit online here

