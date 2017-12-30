The video will start in 8 Cancel

People with knowledge of manufacturing are being sought by a recruitment agency in Burton.

Recruiter Orange Recruitment has jobs on offer in Burton for manufacturing operatives, with permanent and full-time positions available.

The successful applicants will be expected to follow the formal, written work instructions ensuring that they work safely and correctly to produce "high-quality life sensitive components" to the expected standards.

People working on machines or manual assembly are asked to always work efficiently to deliver parts on time to the next part of the process.

A spokesman said: "You will be responsible for reporting abnormalities, engaging in continuous improvement activities and maintaining the good housekeeping standards of 5S, population of data and quality related collection sheets and using an MRP system (M3).

"Previous experience within a manufacturing environment using MRP systems is required."

Anyone interested in becoming a manufacturing operative has until January 9 to get their applications in and more information on what the job entails is available here.

