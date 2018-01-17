The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Burton roof tiles company is seeking a graduate trainee to join the team.

Russell Roof Tiles is on the lookout for a permanent graduate management trainee for operations to support the production team and they will be responsible for a wide range of duties.

Bosses said the position would suit a recent mechanical/electrical engineering or business graduate who is keen to commence a career in production and manufacturing.

Russell Building Products employs around 10 apprentices and commercial trainees who are supported through day release and evening training programmes at local colleges. Following a probationary period, the company is willing to fund further qualification as part of this role.

Full training and support will be provided, although the successful candidate will be expected to integrate and apply themselves from an early stage.

Reporting into the production management team, the new recruit will work from the headquarters and key responsibilities will include:

Daily efficiency outputs of relevant production lines

Close liaison between production, maintenance and quality teams

Understanding the production scheduling and raw material control processes

Operational cost/variance analysis

Safety, health and environment operational compliance

Operational management system compliance and administration

Continual plant and equipment development through PPM's and strategic improvements.

Continual employee improvements through training and development

Carrying out any other ad hoc projects as required by production

Requirements of the job will include:

Enthusiastic attitude and willingness to be flexible and take on and learn new tasks

Confident, assertive and reliable individual with effective communication skills, capable of building strong working relationships with staff they liaise with in production, maintenance and quality

Punctuality, ability to meet deadlines and appropriate time management skills

Teamwork ethic

A good level of IT skills, including Word and Excel

Willingness to challenge appropriately

Russell Building Products Limited is a leading UK roof tile manufacturer with 170 staff operating at three sites within the UK. The company is part of an international group of roof tile manufacturers with sister companies in Mexico, Texas and Florida.

Anyone interested has until February 8 to get their applications in and more information is available here.