People with the knowledge to ascertain how a disability can affect someone's daily life are being sought in Derbyshire.

Capita Internal Resourcing is looking for a disability assessor with experience as a registered nurse, occupational therapist, paramedic or physiotherapist to join the team helping people across Derbyshire.

The permanent role has a starting salary of £34,000, with successful applicants required to meet face to face with customers to ascertain how their health condition and/or disability affects their daily lives and mobility.

They will also need to:

Conduct observations and assessments on an individual's capacity to carry out functional activities

Analyse and interpret clinical information and supporting evidence to support the assessment

Compile a comprehensive report in a professional and concise manner

Ensure reports meet PIP requirements and are produced to a high standard

Work to ensure the productivity and quality targets, established by Capita PIP to meet its contractual Service Level Agreements, are met

Utilise management information and feedback systems to support improved quality and performance.

Develop own clinical knowledge of the functional impacts of health conditions less familiar to you

Bosses are looking for people with excellent observational and decision-making skills, effective listening, probing, questioning and conversation management skills and the ability to work at pace, set boundaries, manage conversations and keep to timescales.

They will also need the ability to relate to people from a range of socio-economic backgrounds, races, religions and cultures, report writing skills, deal with a high percentage of work using a laptop and IT systems and use remote connections and secure access to systems.

Essential qualifications include two years' post-registration experience as an occupational therapist, physiotherapist, nurse or paramedic, evidence of continuing professional development and use of Microsoft Office packages.

They must also be a fully registered nurse without restriction or conditions with the NMC/HCPC/GMC and hold a valid PIN number and hold a full current driving licence with access to a car.

A spokesman said: "With more than 70,000 employees and a rich mix of products, services and expertise, Capita is the nation's leading provider of outsourcing and support service solutions. We're proud to work with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) for the provision of the Personal Independence Payment (PIP) Assessment Service.

"With the introduction of the new legislation, it's a great time to join us and our expanding team. Your rewarding and essential role entails clinically assessing and compiling reports that help claimants through the often-daunting benefits process.

"You will embark on a six-week intensive training course (fully paid) which will include classroom-based and activity-based learning. Thereafter, there is a further five weeks on the job training with close mentorship and development. Ongoing CPD keeps you up to date and eligible for revalidation. We are passionate about rewarding and developing our workforce, that's why, with our excellent training programme, we also offer great career progression and plenty of avenues too."

Anyone wanting to apply for the role has until January 8 and more information is available here.

