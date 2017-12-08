The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Burton care company is looking for a compassionate job hunter to join the team. Radis Group is a family-owned care company which has been delivering care and support across England and Wales from more than 20 branches and 19 extra care schemes since 2001.

The company is currently looking to recruit a number of care assistants and home care workers in Burton and the surrounding areas.

As a care worker, applicants will provide a care service to users living independently in their own homes that is flexible and responsive to their needs.

This can include assisting them with daily living tasks, personal care and hygiene, light meal preparation and domestic tasks.

The company claim to be one of the few care companies in the UK to pay travel time between calls in addition to paying an hourly rate and mileage allowance.

The successful will need to have a mature outlook and have a friendly and caring nature

Experience in care or a desire to be trained in care

Full driving licence and own care is essential

Available to work alternate weekends

Salary and benefits

Mileage allowance

Full Training

Full or part time hours available

All successful applicants will be subject to a criminal record check and references.

To apply for the positions please follow the link and attach a CV along with personal details here