Caring for others can be a difficult but very rewarding job for those wanting to make a difference.

Working in care homes, hospitals, schools and nurseries is a dream job for some, helping people when they really need them and making their lives that little bit easier where they can.

Knowing where to start when it comes to looking for these jobs can be a challenge.

But Fish4Jobs is on hand for people looking for work or even a new challenge to kick-start 2018.

We have taken some of the hard work out of searching for a caring role in Burton, Swadlincote and North West Leicestershire.

Here are some of the jobs currently on offer:

Carer

Mrs S Al-Kaissy is looking for a part-time carer to assist with a disabled woman in her own home with personal and domestic help.

She is looking for someone who is based at Burton's Queen's Hospital or the Horninglow area and full training will be provided.

Anyone interested has until January 12 to get their application in and more information is available here

Support worker

Rushcliffe Care Ltd is on the hunt for care support workers to join the team at Castle Donington Nursing Home, on a full or part time basis.

The successful applicants will earn £8 to £9 an hour with experience or NVQ level two or three.

Bosses are also after care team leaders on a full-time basis, who will take home £9.50 an hour. Anyone interested has until January 30 to get their applications in and more information on how to apply is available here .

Residential children's support worker

Brook Street is looking for candidates to work in the Burton area with children who have learning disabilities, autism, challenging behaviour and physical disabilities in a residential setting.

Bosses said that physical intervention training would be an advantage as the young people would require this if necessary.

Equally candidates should have all the necessary training within a children's setting and also be fully up to date with safeguarding.

Anyone interested has until February 2 to apply and more information is available here.

Home care assistant and companion

Recruiter Health and Social Care Jobs is looking for people in Burton who want to make a difference to older people.

An award-winning care provider, specialising in care and support to private clients within their own homes. is looking for people to join the team on a part time basis.

The new recruit will be supporting older people to help them remain independent by assisting with morning or bedtime routines, prompting to take medication, assisting with washing and dressing, taking them out shopping or attending groups in the community, attending doctors or hospital appointments and preparing meals and being a friend and someone for company.