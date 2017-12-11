The video will start in 8 Cancel

People with a caring nature are being sought to help others in Burton.

Recruiter CJB Care is on the hunt for full and part time community care staff to work in the town.

It comes after the business was awarded new contracts and offers a salary of £8.10 an hour for weekdays and £9 for weekends.

Benefits of the role include 5.6 weeks annual leave, mileage allowance, a pension contribution, child care vouchers and full training packages.

The successful applicants will need full driving licence for the role.

Anyone interested has until January 10, 2018, to perfect their applications and more information on what the job entails is available here.

