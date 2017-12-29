Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A creative person who knows their way around a computer is being sought to join the team at a Burton high school.

The de Ferrers Academy, in St Mary's Drive, is in need of a digital developer with a strong competence in using digital tools to help create new resources.

The successful applicant, who will take home a salary between £17,419 and £19,430, will work under the direction of senior staff, effectively supporting the creation and development of digital resources including digital books, online courses and animations, in addition to supporting the management of academy websites and digital signage.

They will receive training and support in the use of Apple technology and tools, so bosses are encouraging people to apply if they think they have the right aptitude and potential for digital creativity.

The position is a full-time role for the whole year.

A spokesman for the school said: "All prospective candidates are very welcome to visit the academy, to tour and meet with members of the faculty, and meet with our students.

"As the academy of choice for our local area, you will feel part of a supported community and, most importantly, a warm and friendly environment in which to educate our young people.

"We offer an employee reward package which includes car leasing discounts and our own independent travel consultant. This role offers an exceptional opportunity to the successful candidate.

"The de Ferrers Academy has gained a reputation for high levels of academic achievement, demonstrated by another extremely successful year for our students at GCSE and A-level.

"We have a positive ethos and excellent staff/student relationships, together with a commitment to the personal and professional development of our staff.

"This academy is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and this position is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure check under the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974."

Anyone interested has until Thursday, January 18 to submit their applications, with interviews being held on Tuesday, January 23.

More information on how to apply for the role is available here.

