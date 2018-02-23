The video will start in 8 Cancel

Finding a job can be difficult but for those on the lookout in Uttoxeter there is plenty on offer.

From catering assistants to dental nurses, there is something for everyone. All the jobs are available by visiting Fish4Jobs, which has hundreds of jobs across a variety of different sectors.

Here are just some of the jobs currently available in Uttoxeter.

Denstone College is in need of people to carry out general kitchen duties and front of house roles for five out of seven days a week on a rota basis.

The jobs offer a salary of £7.69 per hour plus a shift allowance and a friendly working environment, with free parking and workwear provided.

Anyone interested in applying for the position has until March 14 and more information on what the job entails is available here.

Uttoxeter Dental Practice has two positions available with one full-time role to cover maternity leave, with the new recruit working approximately 39.5 hours a week which could lead to a permanent position.

The second is a permanent part-time position for approximately 24 hours a week but successful applicants must be flexible to work extra hours if needed.

Experience is preferred but not essential as full training will be given. Those who apply must have a minimum of five GCSEs at grade A to C and the hourly rate will depend upon experience.

Anyone interested has until March 19 to apply and more information is available here.

Mrs W Hughes is looking for an electrician for a full-time role in Uttoxeter. She is seeking someone who is fully qualified or a final year apprentice.

It is essential that the new recruit has their own transport.

Anyone interested has until March 5 to apply and more information is available here.

Recruiter Webrecruit is looking for an engineer to join a Uttoxeter provider of innovative liquid and powder processing systems for the food industry.

Bosses are looking for someone who will work with project managers to procure components and fabrications, create safe and efficient plant designs, make factory and project layouts, design sheet metal fabrications using Inventor, obtain equipment quotations from suppliers and travel to international sites.

The successful application will need at least five years' mechanical and/or process design experience, an HND level qualification, strong problem-solving abilities, an excellent eye for detail and a deadline-oriented approach.

The closing date for applications is March 8 and more information is available here.

