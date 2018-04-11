The video will start in 8 Cancel

While working at an airport sounds very exciting, many jobseekers aren't aware there are actually more benefits to the job than they originally thought.

Sadly, free flights don't generally come as part of the package at East Midlands Airport, but there are plenty of other bonuses for those who choose to take on a career with the airport's owners MAG, Manchester Airport Group.

A spokesman for East Midlands Airport said: "With thousands of passengers passing through our doors every day, and hundreds of tonnes of cargo flying off to destinations all over the world, it's a fast-paced and exciting place to work.

"No two days are ever the same. As we approach the busier summer season we need a team that can help make people's travel as seamless and as enjoyable as possible."

As a MAG employee, jobseekers will generally benefit from:

Free or discounted holiday parking

Free on-site parking while on shift

MAG Reward Scheme - this gives staff discounts on products from Asda, B&Q, Marks and Spencer, Argos and more

Access to the Contributory Pension Scheme

Childcare vouchers

All colleague bonus scheme - an annual incentive plan.

Employee Assistance Programme - a confidential support service for staff and their families, covering issues such as financial problems, legal advice, childcare, housing and more.

Tax-free airside shopping for airside pass holders only

If that sounds appealing, there are a number of jobs currently being advertised at the site.

Starting work in March and April this year, the airport is recruiting Airport Security Officers on six-month contracts.

The salary is £8.18 per hour and employees are paid for 21 hours per week, although the actual work will be split - an average of 30 hours per week in busier months, and 10 hours per week and in quieter months.

There are also other jobs currently available at the airport, including airport security manager, security duty manager and passenger services assistant. For details on all these jobs, click here.

MAG is the country's largest airport group, owning Manchester, Stansted and East Midlands Airport.