A job-seeker with experience as an engineer is being sought in Swadlincote.

Isoma Limited is looking for an automation or commissioning engineer to join the team on a permanent and full-time basis.

The successful applicant will be involved in office and customer site based work using Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) controlled materials handling systems.

This will include initial software design, through to installation and final system commissioning.

Experience of Allen Bradley, and Siemens PLC systems and associated HMI development along with a broad based general electrical system design knowledge would be of benefit to the role.

A full and clean driving licence is essential and the salary and benefits package is negotiable.

Isoma Ltd is a manufacturer of high quality conveyor, and specialist materials handling systems, for the food, drink and pharmaceutical industries.

Anyone interested has until January 10 to perfect their application and get it sent in. More information on how to apply for the role is available here.

