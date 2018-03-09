Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Had enough of the cold weather? Was Storm Emma and the Beast from the East the straw that broke the camel's back and you are now looking to move to sunnier climes?

If you have ever dreamed of working aboard then we may have just the job for you. Sir Richard Branson is looking to hire a new PA and the lucky candidate will get to live on his private island.

The entry level role, which is PA to Necker Island's general manager Keny Jones, is being advertised on LinkedIn and anyone can apply, reports The Mirror. The paradise private island he owns in The Caribbean.

The successful applicant will also work in Richard Branson's office in an administration role.

The advert states: "We are of course looking for someone with fantastic admin and organisational skills as well as practical experience in a busy office. But your personality is just as important.

"As well as being a top notch administrator, we're also looking for someone who is self-motivated, outgoing and enthusiastic who can balance this with the essential need for discretion and confidentiality.

The main responsibilities include email management, general correspondence, filing and archiving and booking travel.

But the advert does warn that it isn't all about sitting in the sun. It states: "It's a busy role in two even busier offices so think carefully as it's not for everyone (despite the sunshine)."

Anyone interested in the role should email a video of themselves explaining why they want the job, listing experience and special skills along with a CV to iwanttobeyourpaaa@virgin.com.

The closing date for applications is March 10.

You can read the full job advert here or, if you would prefer working closer to home in Burton, Uttoxeter or South Derbyshire, take a look here.