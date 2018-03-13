The video will start in 8 Cancel

The temperature may be on the rise and spring on the horizon but a job outdoors isn't for everyone.

If you prefer the warm ambient temperature of an office and are looking for a new and challenging role, we've taken a look at five vacancies around the region.

These include working as a solicitor, an HR manager, a conveyancing secretary, a legal assistant and an HR advisor.

All you need to do is update your CV, choose the job you want and get applying.

A long-established solicitors' firm is looking to recruit a full-time conveyancing secretary at its offices in Burton.

The successful candidate will need experience in working in a solicitors' office, with particular emphasis in conveyancing.

The work involves audio typing, meeting and greeting clients and some reception duties.

You must be familiar with the use of computer programmes such as Word and Excel, able to work independently and under pressure. The name has not been revealed.

Salary: Dependent on experience.

Closing date: March 18

To apply click here

If you fancy earning up to £50,000 a year, Hays Specialist Recruitment Limited is looking for an HR manager to work in Burton for a manufacturing business.

As a key partner to the general manager of the site you will have full ownership of the development and delivery of the people plan.

As part of the senior team you will manage the full remit of generalist HR requirements including recruitment and selection, training and development, employee communications, succession planning, performance management, and employee relations, compensation and benefits.

The successful candidate will need to have previous HR management experience within a highly commercial, manufacturing environment and be used to partnering a senior management team. The name of the firm has not been revealed.

Salary: £40,000 to £50,000

Closing date: April 1 a year

To apply click here

Based in Swadlincote, a sales support team leader is needed to join a firm which is a market leader both in the building materials and products market in the UK.

The applicant should be a well organised character who can demonstrate a successful track record in management and leadership of a team, have excellent communication skills and be able to show a high level of customer service. Again the name of the firm has not been revealed.

Said a spokesman for recruiter Brook Street: "You will be liaising with your team on a daily basis and will have to ensure that you are proactive and willing to chase and action leads.

"You will be required to provide reports to higher management and to maintain continuous communication with both customers and colleagues alike."

Salary: Competitive including pay reviews, free parking as well as team outings provided by the company.

Closing date: March 26

To apply click here

An expanding manufacturing company is looking to hire an HR advisor at its site in Burton.

The successful candidate will work as part of a small HR team on site and deal with all generalist aspects of human resources.

You will be a key point of contact in the team dealing with queries around HR policy and procedure, supporting managers with people issues around absence, performance, disciplinary and grievances and dealing with the recruitment process.



Applicants will need proven experience in an HR advisory role, gained within a busy fast-paced business.

You will be confident offering guidance to managers on employee relation cases and be able to hit the ground running.

Salary: £28,000 to £30,000 a year

Closing date: March 29

To apply click here

An ambitious, residential conveyancing solicitor is required for a CQS law firm in the East Midlands.

There is also the opportunity for early partnership or franchise opportunities available at the branch office which is one of four offices nationwide.

The applicant should have a minimum of three years PQE, ability to handle their own caseload and work under pressure are a necessity.

This is a full-time role.

Salary: £27000-£35000 a year depending on experience

Closing date: April 2

To apply click here

An expanding legal firm in Ashby is looking to hire a full-time legal administration assistant to join its busy team.

Collins Harper Associates is looking for someone who is friendly, professional, dedicated and thrives in ensuring clients receive exceptional service.

The role would be suitable for a candidate with two years' experience as a legal assistant and five years’ experience in customer service or administration.

The applicant should also have exceptional customer service and communication skills; preferably with a legal background – and the ability to multi-task within roles on a daily basis.

A legal qualification is preferred but not essential as full training will be given.

Salary: £18,000 a year

Closing date: Not given

To apply click here