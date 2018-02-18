The video will start in 8 Cancel

Helping young people achieve their true potential is always going to a be rewarding job but it takes a whole team to keep a school running.

From teachers to sorting the finances or keeping the building looking its best, a lot goes in to making sure young people get the most out of their time at school.

For those who fancy working in a school but do not have the qualifications to be a teacher, there are other jobs available.

Here are some of the jobs on offer at schools on Fish4Jobs.

Paget High School, in Burton Road, Branston, is looking to recruit a janitor to provide routine cleaning and care-taking tasks to support the effective operation of the school.

The successful candidate will be responsible for keeping the site secure, clean, litter free and assist with ground maintenance.

It comes with a salary of £7.83 to £8.09 per hour with the janitor expected to work 18.5 hours per week.

Anyone interested has until 3pm on Friday, February 23 to get their applications in. More information on what the job entails is available here.

The busy finance office at Repton School is need of an assistant, with duties including the processing of all money, reconciliation of bank accounts and the processing and recording of transactions.

The successful applicant must have previous experience of working in a finance environment with a methodical and meticulous approach and must be proficient in the use of Excel.

Driving licence and transport will be required for this role.

This job is year-round, with the assistant working from 08.30am to 4.45pm, Monday to Friday.

People interested have until February 19 to apply and more information is available here.

Repton School is also in need of a sports centre duty manager who is experienced and pro-active to ensure a first-class service for pupils and members. This is a full-time, all year round role, with the successful applicant working a three-week shift pattern.

The new recruit must demonstrate sound experience within the leisure industry, excellent interpersonal skills, IT literacy and cash handling experience, a safety conscious approach as well has holding, or be willing to work towards, a current NPLQ qualification.

Anyone interested has until February 16 to apply and more information is available here.