People looking for an "extraordinary and rewarding" career fighting fires as well as educating the public on how to stay safe are being invited to find out more about becoming a firefighter.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service is set to launch its recruitment drive to find new full time firefighters to join the team.

The drive will officially kick off at noon on tomorrow, Wednesday, January 17, as the emergency service seeks applications from residents living across Derbyshire.

Recruitment will run for two weeks from tomorrow, ending at noon on Tuesday, January 30.

Derbyshire's Chief Fire Officer Terry McDermott said: "This is an exciting opportunity for the people of Derbyshire to join a high performing and excellent fire and rescue service.

"The role of a modern firefighter is extremely varied. Firefighters not only train to respond to a diverse range of incidents from fires, road traffic collisions, specialist rescues - such as large animal rescues and water rescue incidents, but they also spend a growing amount of time engaging with and educating our communities, to help prevent emergency incidents occurring.

"There has never been a more exciting time for new firefighters to be joining Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service. We now boast one of the best operational training facilities in the country, a place that will become home to successful applicants as they undertake their initial training, the first step towards an extraordinary and rewarding career as a firefighter."

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service employs more than 800 people and has a total of 31 fire stations based across the county. Full time firefighters work on a shift system, working an average of 42 hours per week.

Anyone interested will be able to access the online application portal at www.derbys-fire.gov.uk from noon on January 17, where full details relating to the recruitment process, including entry requirements, recruitment schedule and frequently asked questions is currently available.

What does it take to be a firefighter?

Being a firefighter is so much more than fighting fires, which is just one part of the role.

Firefighters are responsible for dealing with many other incidents including road traffic collisions, chemical accidents, floods and animal rescues. Additionally a great emphasis is placed on educating the community on fire prevention and safety.

The key skills required of a firefighter are: