If you are looking for a job that is close to home but will still be rewarding and a challenge, we have found five vacancies you might fancy applying for - and they are all in Burton.

There are jobs ranging from media sales to tradespeople to graduate management currently on offer in the town.

All the roles are available by visiting Fish4Jobs, where there are thousands of other jobs available across a variety of sectors and for all abilities.

Here are our top five in Burton:

Media sales executive

Recruitment Helpline is on the hunt for a media sales executive to join a B2B digital media company based in Burton. Bosses are looking for a talented and hardworking person, with graduates and non-graduates welcome to apply.

Duties of the role will include online research to source a high volume of sales leads, writing well-informed and professional sales and marketing emails, researching relevant topic areas for features and developing new ideas over time and selling to corporate clients via email and telephone.

Applicants must have strong excel and telephone skills, creativity and a flair with the written word and the drive and ambition to succeed and beat targets on a month by month basis.

A spokesman said: "Office culture is very important to the business and team building activities and social events take place throughout the year."

Anyone interested has until February 14 to apply and more information is available here.

Joiner

Bartrams Bespoke Joinery, Edward Street, is looking for an experienced bench joiner who is fully skilled with all aspects of the joinery trade.

New employees will carry out the manufacture and assembly of high quality bespoke joinery products in the factory. This predominately includes windows and doors but also orangeries, conservatories, shopfronts, staircases, kitchens and bespoke furniture, among others.

Close attention to detail is essential and the position will be permanent after an initial three-month trial period.

There is not long left to get applications in with the deadline on January 28 and more information is available here.

Gas safety contract supervisor

The supervisor is needed by Trent and Dove Housing, in Trinity Square, Horninglow, to liaise with contractors and customers, to oversee and carry out quality inspections on completed heating installations and assist with the preparation and delivery of planned and programmed maintenance contracts.

Bosses want someone with excellent attention to detail and customer service skills. The new recruit will need to be Gas Safe registered and hold the minimum qualifications of CCN1, CENWAT, CKR1, HTR1, CPA1. An understanding of IT packages such as Excel and Word and a good practical working knowledge of health and safety, along with strong organisational and problem solving skills are essential to this role.

Applicants have until January 31 to apply and more information is available here.

Caretaker

Tower View Primary School, in Vancouver Drive, is looking for a caretaker to care for the extensive grounds and on-site bungalow. The new caretaker needs to be someone who is decisive, uses their initiative and has some experience in a similar position.

An on-site bungalow is included as part of the role at a significantly reduced and competitive rent and the expectation is the post-holder lives pre-dominantly on-site.

Required skills include being committed to the long-term development of the role and the school's security and site maintenance, a team player who can act on their own initiative and make informed decisions quickly and effectively, and has experience in a practical and/or similar role and will be able to undertake day-to-day maintenance of properties and have a strong work ethic.

Anyone interested has until February 1 to apply and more information is available here.

Graduate management trainee for operations

Russell Roof Tiles, in Nicolson Way, is in need of a permanent graduate management trainee for operations to support the production team with a wide range of duties. This position would suit a recent mechanical/electrical engineering or business graduate who is keen to commence a career in production and manufacturing.

Duties will include daily efficiency outputs of relevant production lines, close liaison between production, maintenance and quality teams, understanding the production scheduling and raw material control processes and operational cost and variance analysis.

The closing date for applications is February 8 and more information is available here.

Top tips for shinning at your job interview:

Job interviews can be a nerve-raking time, with the pressure sometimes becoming too much, making the interviewee forget their perfectly thought-through answers in an instant.

However, there is one important thing to remember – the employer was impressed enough by your CV or application form to invite you in, so half the battle is already won. The person conducting the interview will understand that the hopeful applicant will be nervous and deep breaths will help calm those nerves.

First impressions always count when it comes to job interviews so the old saying of "dress for the job you want, not the job you have" is always a good thing to remember.

Looking smart is vitally important, as if someone turns up looking scruffy it does not set a good precedent for how they will be turning up if they get the job. A suit never fails to impress and it can always be jazzed up with a colourful shirt to show a little personality.

A good, strong handshake and eye contact show an employer how the person interacts with new people and is also a sign of confidence. Companies want someone who can handle difficult situations and it does not get much worse than the interview to get the job.

When it comes to taking a seat, crossing the arms is a definite no and never slouch in the chair. Sitting up straight looks professional and don't fidget. Keep your hands in your lap if you are worried you'll not be able to control them.

The trickiest part is when it comes to answering the interview questions, but preparation is key. Going through potential questions and answers with friends and families over and over again can help to remember them when the pressure is on, but there is always that one line which can throw even the most confident person.

"What makes you right for this job or could you tell us a little about yourself?" are both nightmare questions, but they need not be. This is the perfect chance to highlight skills and experience that makes you the perfect person for the job. It is a chance to highlight interests and creativity, as well as show off your personality, which will come in handy when it comes to getting the job.

Being honest in an interview will go a long way – people can always be caught out easily by a lie. When asked about weaknesses it is also a chance to highlight ways in which this is being improved.

Don't be nervous if you have gaps in your CV, but be prepared to explain why. Were you caring for family members? Perhaps you took a year off to travel?

At the end of the interview, employers usually ask the interviewee if they have any questions. This is your time to show your research into the job and ask about future career progression.

Enquire about training, it helps show a long-term commitment to the company. Growth plans are something employers are often keen to talk about and shows an interest in what the company does.

When it comes to leaving, manners cost nothing. Thank the employer for taking the time for the interview and say about looking forward to hearing from them – it again shows some confidence.

