Looking for a job can be challenging, especially if you have no idea where to start and don't want to leave the area.

But there's no need to panic as we've unearthed five businesses currently looking to hire in Burton.

From caring to finance, there is plenty around for jobseekers looking for a new adventure or challenge to kick-start the new year. People looking for a new job can find roles on offer across many different sectors by visiting Fish4Jobs.

Here are just some of the places looking to hire at the moment.

Trent and Dove Housing

The housing provider is looking for a new income management assistant with a contract of up to six months. Bosses are looking for a highly motivated person who is a team player. Would-be recruits also need good IT and communication skills and have a confident and flexible approach to work.

The ability to work to tight deadlines and accurately input information is essential to this role. The successful applicant will be based within the income team, assisting in the recovery of low level debt, therefore the ability to negotiate and knowledge of the debt recovery processes is desired but training will be provided.

Anyone interested has until Sunday, January 14 to apply and more information is available here.

Bartrams Bespoke Joinery

A bench joiner is being sought by the company in Burton, who is fully skilled with all aspects of the joinery trade. The successful candidate will be responsible for carrying out the manufacture and assembly of high quality bespoke joinery products in the factory.

This predominantly includes windows and doors but also orangeries, conservatories, shopfronts, staircases, kitchens and bespoke furniture, among others.

Close attention to detail is essential. Anyone interested has until January 28 to apply and more information is available here.

CJB Care

Care staff are needed in Burton by CJB Care after the company was awarded new contracts. Bosses are looking for full and part-time recruits to work as community care staff, who must have a full driving licence.

Perks will include 5.6 weeks annual leave, mileage allowance, pension contribution, child care vouchers and a full training package.

Anyone interested has until January 10 to apply and more information is available here.

GRM Development Solutions

People who want to work in the great outdoors could become the new ground investigation field technician for GRM Development Solutions. Bosses said that the work is mostly outdoors in all weathers and physically demanding.

The technical side of the work includes detailed field notes, transmitting data via smart phones and use of spreadsheets.

Good communication and time-keeping skills are essential and a CSCS card is a benefit.

The job involved lots of driving in company vans and anyone interested has until January 17 to apply.

More information is available here.

Brook Street

Residential children's support workers are needed in Burton to work with young people who have learning disabilities, autism, challenging behaviour and physical disabilities.

Bosses said that having physical intervention training would be an advantage as the young clients would require this if necessary. People who apply should have all the necessary training within a children's setting and also be fully up to date with safeguarding.

Day to day duties will include taking the children to school, developing skills in achieving significant progress and successful outcomes for children and young people.

Anyone interested has until February 2 to get their applications in and more information is available here.