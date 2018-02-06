The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Burton housing company is on the hunt for someone with the ability to run an office smoothly.

Trent and Dove Housing is in need of a repairs office co-ordinator who is "efficient and highly motivated" to join the team.

Bosses are in need of someone with the proven ability in an administration role to ensure the smooth and efficient running of the repairs and voids office.

The successful applicant will support managers and supervisors by analysing data, producing reports, planning diaries, booking appointments, taking minutes and maintaining registers.

They will also schedule van stock takes and raise void jobs.

The ability to prioritise tasks and respond to routine correspondence is essential for this role.

A spokesman for Trent and Dove Housing said: "You should be approachable, positive and flexible with strong organisational, communication and excellent IT skills."

The new recruit will work 37 hours per week and take home a salary of £22,373 per annum, with benefits including flexible working hours and a company pension scheme.

Anyone interested has until Sunday, February 11 to perfect their applications and get them handed in and more information on what the job entails is available here.