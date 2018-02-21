Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There is always plenty to do at a theme park but have you ever fancied working at one?

Gulliver's Kingdom is looking to hire new recruits and anyone interested in joining the team is invited to a recruitment weekend on Saturday and Sunday, February 24 and 25, ahead of its opening next month.

The family-run theme park in Matlock Bath is currently recruiting a variety of roles ready for its spring and summer season, which begins with the opening of the resort on March 17. Bosses said that the jobs are ideal for thrill seekers and lovers of beautiful views.

Gulliver's Kingdom is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and bosses are aiming for its biggest and best year to date - with a wealth of events, rides and attractions for visitors to enjoy.

Across the theme park, many roles are available including ride operations, entertainments, catering, park care, retail, NERF Zone operatives and admissions. The park is based overlooking Derwent Valley with attractions such as the Crow's Nest Quest, an assault course raised 17 metres above the ground.

Lee Stacey, general manager of Gulliver's Kingdom, oversees all the theme park's operations after starting his career at the age of 18 as a ride operator.

He said: "From starting with Gulliver's as a ride operator, I moved onto rides supervisor, rides team leader, rides manager, operations manager and then became general manager seven years ago. My career at Gulliver's has been very varied - I love coming to work each day not knowing what challenges the day will throw at me.

"The best part of the job is managing the theme park, coming to work to get paid to be in charge of rides, attractions and the NERF Zone - it's certainly a job that provides great satisfaction.

"The entire management team at Gulliver's Kingdom have all started in seasonal positions then moved up through the business. The scope for progress in the company is massive."

Dean Kimberley, director of guest services at Gulliver's Kingdom, said: "Our recruitment days are always well attended by people keen to begin a career with a family-friendly employer that can offer a varied and interesting career. We had more than 500 people apply for each of the recruitment drives for Gulliver's World and Gulliver's Land recently and we always have a wide range of people come, so we're looking forward to seeing who turns up."

Gulliver's Kingdom recruitment days run between 10am and 2pm at the theme park. Anyone interested can just turn up and a member of staff will be there to greet them.

More information or those wanting to send in a CV can email careers.matlock@gulliversfun.co.uk or call 01629 580130.

Family theme park company Gulliver's runs two other theme parks in the UK - Gulliver's World in Warrington and Gulliver's Land in Milton Keynes. Designed for families with children between the ages of two and 13, Gulliver's offers theme park classics like the rollercoaster, log flume and dodgems plus a host of unique rides and attractions, and themed play areas.

More information on Gulliver's is available by visiting www.gulliversfun.co.uk.