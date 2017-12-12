Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People who want to work from the comfort of their own home while still earning some cash are in luck.

IFF Research, a market research agency located in London, is looking for people in Burton and South Derbyshire to become a new telephone interviewer.

The successful applicants will be able to work from anywhere in the UK through the remote worker program.

A spokesman said: "We are looking for enthusiastic, personable and self-motivated candidates to join our remote telephone interview team. Our positions are ideal for part-time workers, parents, students or retired individuals looking for extra income and a flexible approach to work.

"A professional attitude, excellent telephone manner and acute listening skills are essential. This is not a sales role and no previous experience is necessary - full training and web support will be provided."

Those who apply will need a home PC or laptop with a webcam and the ability to install software on it. They will also need a broadband connection of 2MB download and 1MB upload speeds with access to the router.

Bosses are looking for people to work a minimum of three shifts per week, with consistent evening and weekend work available from December 18 to the end of March 2018.

The role offers an hourly pay rate of £8.50 to £10.35 per hour depending on experience, with holiday entitlement. Bonuses are also available for high performers.

Anyone interested in the role has until December 29 to get their applications in and more information is available here.

