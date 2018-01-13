The video will start in 8 Cancel

Thrill-seekers looking for a job filled with fun and adventure are being invited to take on seasonal roles at a Staffordshire theme park.

Drayton Manor Park has launched its annual recruitment drive with hundreds of jobs up for grabs for the 2018 season.

To kick off the recruitment drive, the attraction is hosting its annual "Working for Drayton" event in Thomas Land from 10.30am to 12.30pm on Saturday, January 27, where potential candidates can ask questions, find out more about the available positions and talk to current and previous members of staff about what it is like to work there.

The 2018 season at Drayton Manor Park starts when the park reopens on Wednesday, March 28.

There are sought after positions throughout the park, which includes working in retail, catering, ticketing or the popular Thomas Land attraction, which celebrates its 10th birthday this year.

William Bryan, managing director at Drayton Manor Park, said: "This year is set to be an exciting one, as we're celebrating 10 years of Thomas Land.

"We're looking for talented, enthusiastic, and hard-working individuals to join our team and help create fun family memories for more than one million visitors in 2018.

"As a family-run business in Staffordshire for more than 65 years, we are proud to continue to support and hire from the local community."

Whether people are looking for full-time employment, or trying to fit a job around their studies or family life, Drayton Manor Park is encouraging people of all ages to apply for the various roles.

Employee benefits include flexible working hours, variety within a role, learning transferable skills, free park ticket allocation, a "fantastic" working environment and subsidised lunch provision.

Anyone unable to attend the recruitment event can still apply online for the various positions at Drayton Manor Park by visiting the website here

More information about the recruitment event is available by emailing recruitment@draytonmanor.co.uk

Closing date for all applications is February 11.