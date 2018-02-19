Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Frozen food chain Iceland has launched a huge recruitment drive with jobs offering salaries of up to £40,000 up for grabs.

The store group has jobs on offer across the country with managers on a lot higher wages than some might expect - with annual pay starting from £28,000 and rising to around £40,000.

The Iceland Group has announced the huge recruitment drive, advertising vacancies for new store managers and area managers across the country.

There are currently opportunities for more than 40 Iceland store managers.

In Uttoxeter, the Iceland store in The Maltings, is on the hunt for a part-time home delivery driver who will act as an ambassador for for the firm, says a spokesman. The successful candidate will deliver shopping to customers' doors – and must offer great customer service with it, he said.

Drivers will also work with the rest of the store team to lend a hand when it is needed such as working on the check-out or packing out stock, he said.

A senior supervisor is needed in Leicestershire with the ability to instill the Iceland passion - #PowerofFrozen - in the team, maximise potential and be pivotal to the store's ongoing success, he added.

Ewan McMahon, Iceland group operations director, said: "At a time when so many other food retailers are restructuring and downsizing their store management teams, we want people to know that we have some great opportunities for career progression at Iceland.

"We're a privately-owned, family business with a unique, friendly culture, a great track record as one of the best big companies to work for in the UK, a proven determination to do the right thing for our customers and the environment, and a clear focus on long term growth.

"As a fairly recent recruit myself, having joined the Iceland team in 2016, I can confirm from personal experience that Iceland is a thoroughly welcoming organisation.

"We offer great prospects for capable and motivated people, and I urge anyone who is uncertain about their future or simply looking to move on to the next stage of their career to take a look at what we have to offer."

Assessment sessions are organised for a number of locations across the UK.

If you want to take a look at all the jobs on offer at Iceland and The Food Warehouse click here.

Iceland also has stores in the Octagon shopping centre in Burton and at the Pipeworks in Swadlincote, although no jobs are currently on offer here.