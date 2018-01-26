Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There's no better way to end a hard day than putting your feet up and enjoying a glass or two of whiskey - but what if you could be among the first to test your favourite tipple?

Jack Daniel's is looking for fans to try a few of its new flavours and give the famed distiller feedback on a drop of the hard stuff.

The world-renowned Tennessee whiskey-maker is on the look-out for people to provide taste and reviewing skills.

Several new drinks - each made in the time-honoured Jack Daniel's way - are about to hit the market, reports the Derby Telegraph.

They include Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey and Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire.

Anyone lucky enough to be chosen will get a free bottle of Jack Daniel's – but they will have to send in a review of the tipple as part of the deal.

The deadline to enter to be a Jack Daniel's taster is Tuesday, January 31, so there is still time left to register an interest.

Sounds too good to be true? Well, all you have to do is simply put your details on the website (link below) and then wait to see if you have been chosen.

If you are selected to become a product tester, TestersKeepers will contact you via email/telephone and you will then be sent the product/vouchers to test and review.

You will then have to send in a review - but the best news is you get to keep the bottle of JD.

Anyone wanting to enter can do so by clicking here.