An experienced security operations manager could take home a £30,000 salary with car, laptop and phone with this job in Burton.

Recruiter Job Heron is looking for an experienced security operations manager with an SIA licence, full UK driving licence and previous experience as an operations manager for a leading security service provider to clients throughout the UK.

The company, which has not been named, has a £4 million turnover and the new recruit will be based in the Burton office.

Bosses currently have a varied role for someone to oversee their manned guarding, keyholding, alarm response and CCTV sites across the Southampton and London regions.

The role includes:

Scheduling and rostering of staff cover and being the key contact for any issues for all sites within the region

Completing monthly visits to all staff and clients

Overseeing regular recruitment of staff and ensuring that agreed staffing levels are consistently maintained across sites

Dealing with any human resources or disciplinary issues relating to staff

Preparing financial and budget reports for payroll

Co-ordinating swift responses to requests for emergency cover

Being part of an operational out of hours cover team by being available on the phone one weekend in every four

Drafting risk assessments, assignment instructions and other associated paperwork for newly acquired sites and ensuring the documentation for existing sites is reviewed regularly

The jobs comes with a salary of £30,000 per annum as well as a company car, laptop, phone and fuel card.

A spokesman said: "This is an excellent opportunity for an existing operations manager within the security industry looking to join a fast moving, dynamic company that continues to grow substantially year on year."

Anyone interested has until January 30 to apply and more information is available here.