Football fan? A hotel administrator role at the Hilton Hotel on St George's Park is among newly available roles in the Burton area.

The employee would be responsible for "carrying out the daily activities of the hotel's executive office to deliver an excellent staff experience while providing secretarial support, managing the mail and filing".

Specifically, they would be responsible for performing the following tasks to the highest standards:

Carry out daily administrative activities of the executive office while adhering to Hilton standards, policies and procedures

Provide secretarial support to the executive team

Ensure all communications, particularly relating to owners, guests and the corporate office, are handled promptly and professionally

Receive and distribute mail

Ensure outgoing mail is despatched in a timely manner

Provide minutes to executive team meetings and compile management reports in a timely and accurate manner if necessary

Maintain adequate supplies of office stationery

Identify and build internal and external relationships

Carry out all filing

Comply with all key security mandates

Report any maintenance issues or hazards

Maintain own work area in a clean, tidy and good manner

Report defective materials and equipment

Assist with special projects related to the Executive Office

What are employers looking for?

A hotel administrator serving Hilton brands is always working on behalf of guests and working with other team members.

To successfully fill this role, you should maintain the attitude, behaviours, skills, and values that follow:

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Excellent administration and IT skills

Committed to delivering a high level of customer service, both internally and externally

Flexibility to respond to a range of different work situations

Ability to work under pressure

It would be advantageous in this position for you to demonstrate the following capabilities and distinctions:

Previous administrative experience in a fast-paced environment

For more information on how to apply, visit https://hilton.taleo.net/careersection/hww_external/jobdetail.

Meanwhile, JR Personnel, based in Ashby, is looking for a customer services advisor to join the team.

The role includes handling insurance-related issues and identifying and initiating cross-selling opportunities to new and existing customers.

Role profile:

Acquire and maintain knowledge of insurance products

Develop and sustain effective relationships with customers, both external and internal

Handle all insurance claims for customers in accordance with guidelines

Implement customer money collection and processing to maintain credit control

Review and advise customer general insurance requirements

Provide correspondence and admin support to quality standards

The applicant must have:

Excellent communication skills both written and verbal, including writing to customers post call

Strong problem-solving skills, use own initiative and judgement

Demonstrate attributes of honesty, integrity, due skill, care and diligence

Sales and customer service skills

Essential criteria:

Knowledge of Microsoft, training will be given on bespoke database

Strong sales and customer service skills

Have basic knowledge of insurance

Desired criteria:

Understanding of insurance

If applicants have not heard back from JR Personnel within seven days they have not been successful on this occasion.

The salary for this job is £17k - £20k per annum.

For more information on how to apply, visit https://www.fish4.co.uk/job/7793326/customer-service-advisor-/.

Finally, McCracken Opticians in Uttoxeter has a rare opportunity to employ an experienced optical assistant or dispensing optician for our established independent practice. Trainee dispensing opticians also considered.

Must be confident with all aspects of dispensing and frame adjustment. Must be comfortable working in a team and flexible.

Your expertise, loyalty and reliability would be rewarded with a friendly, supportive working environment, the possibility of future training opportunities and a stable career in Uttoxeter's only independent eye care practice. A generous pay package is provided, (negotiable dependent on qualifications and experience.)

Full or part-time considered, must include Saturdays.

Visit the website www.mccrackenopticians.co.uk, or look at the Facebook page for more information about the team.

For more information on how to apply, visit https://www.fish4.co.uk/job/7778304/optical-assistant/.

Please email mccrackenopticians@btconnect.com with any queries.