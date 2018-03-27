Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Over 3,000 jobs are set to be created near Burton after tech giants Amazon agreed a deal for a 500,000 sq ft distribution centre at East Midlands Gateway.

The £700 million logistics park - which is expected to be ready by April 2019 - is already under construction at Castle Donington and Amazon has struck a deal with SEGRO and Roxhill who are developing the park on the 700-acre site by the side of the M1.

The new Amazon building would be roughly the size of eight full football pitches.

It is understood Nestlé, through third-party logistics operator XPO Logistics, is also close to signing for a 700,000 sq ft distribution centre there.

It is understood Amazon has negotiated a deal for a 500,000 sq ft facility, and the building will have two mezzanine floors to provide 1.3m sq ft of space.

A source said the deal would create up to 3,300 jobs.

Both deals are expected to be confirmed over the coming days, once legalities have been finalised.

East Midlands Gateway, which is located next to the M1 motorway and East Midlands Airport – the UK's second-largest cargo airport – has planning consent for up to six million sq ft of logistics space and will incorporate a 50-acre strategic rail freight interchange.

Named SEGRO Logistics Park East Midlands Gateway, the development will directly create 7,250 jobs, alongside 900 construction roles and 3,000 indirect jobs.

SEGRO is funding £100m of infrastructure at the interchange, including a 50-acre rail terminal and extensive road improvements designed to give the best possible connectivity to the 10 plots now available to occupiers.

A partnership with Highways England and other highways authorities is also leading to better connections at junction 24 and junction 24A of the M1.

Roxhill, a specialist in industrial and distribution development based in Rugby, began work via Winvic Construction on the first phase of East Midlands Gateway in January 2017.

The interchange will be based 16 miles from Burton. The site will link road and rail networks, effectively acting as an inland port.

Its rail terminal will connect the site to the Castle Donington freight line, providing direct access, via the Rugby Loop, to the major eastern and southern UK ports such as Southampton, Felixstowe and London Gateway.

East Midlands Gateway will be built in six phases, with all infrastructure work due to be completed by the end of 2019.

The first involves a new roundabout on the A453 Ashby Road, providing access to the development from the north of the airport.

SEGRO is one of the UK's leading firms for owning, managing and developing modern warehouses and light industrial property.

Its stock includes 69 million square feet of space valued at £8 billion, serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Burbage Realty, CBRE and Savills are the property agents for the East Midlands Gateway scheme.

Fancy working in an office and earning up to £50k a year? One of these could be your dream job

Tips to help survive the all-important interview and be one step closer to getting your dream job

Getting ready for a job interview can be a scary time but preparation really is everything when it comes to success.

Half the work is already done as the employer is impressed with the CV enough to offer the interview so then it is just a case of keeping cool.

The interviewer will already know that the person is nervous and may make some mistakes so it is best not to get worked up when you do.

So before walking into that interview room, take some deep breaths and remember that first impressions count for a lot so it is important to make sure you are dressed to impress.

Remember that companies want someone who can handle difficult situations and it does not get much worse than the interview to get the job.

A good, strong handshake and eye contact show an employer how the person interacts with new people and is also a sign of confidence.

When it comes to taking a seat, crossing arms is a definite no and never slouch in the chair. Sitting up straight looks professional and don't fidget.

Keep your hands in your lap if you are worried you'll not be able to control them.

The trickiest part is when it comes to answering the interview questions, but preparation is key.

Going through potential questions and answers with friends and families over and over again can help to remember them when the pressure is on, but there is always that one line which can throw even the most confident person so make sure you are as prepared as you can be.

Being honest in an interview will go a long way – people can always be caught out easily by a lie. Explain gaps in your CV as they will understand if you had to care for family members or decided to go off traveling.

At the end of the interview, employers usually ask the interviewee if they have any questions. This is your time to show your research into the job and ask about future career progression.

When it comes to leaving, manners cost nothing. Thank the employer for taking the time for the interview and say about looking forward to hearing from them – it again shows some confidence.