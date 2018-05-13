The video will start in 8 Cancel

Free stands are on offer for businesses in the area seeking new recruits at a popular forthcoming jobs fair at Burton Market Hall.

Organised by East Staffordshire Borough Council, the job fair will take place on Thursday, May 17 from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

The council says the job fair is ideal for businesses looking for new members of staff, with free space available at the hall, in the Market Place, Burton.

Anybody from East Staffordshire and elsewhere seeking a change in future careers is welcome, with a range of employers already signed up.

The fair is being organised between the borough council, Job Centre Plus, Burton and South Derbyshire College, Trent and Dove Housing, Support Staffordshire and Burton and District Chamber of Commerce.

Councillor Julia Jessel, deputy leader for regeneration at East Staffordshire Borough Council, said: "These job fairs have been running for more than five years.

"We have seen many people come through the door looking for work or information and advice about how to improve their career prospects and opportunities.

"We would strongly encourage jobseekers to attend the event and to bring several copies of their CV with them."

A similar fair, held in March and delivered by the same group, was hailed a success, with one business commenting: "The venue, set-up and organisation of the jobs fair was excellent.

"We had nine vacancies to fill on the day for chefs and hospitality staff. I was absolutely thrilled to have two chefs start trial shifts straightaway and four waiting staff start the following week."

Jobseekers need only show up on the day, armed with their CV and ready to speak with potential employers.

Anybody seeking further information can do so by contacting the enterprise team at the borough council on 01283 508625, or by emailing enterprise.team@eaststaffsbc.gov.uk.