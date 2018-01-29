Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jobs are on offer for teachers, leaders and support staff for a brand new £30 million school due to open its doors later this year.

John Taylor Free School, in Tatenhill, will officially welcome its first pupils in September and is currently looking for dedicated teachers and support staff. The school is holding a open day this weekend for people interested in joining the team.

Bosses are looking for dedicated teachers, leaders and support staff who share their vision of the power of education to improve lives and the world.

They believe that flexibility is very important and welcome applications from teachers who can offer more than one subject or who would consider a flexible working pattern.

All staff must be prepared to engage with the personalised professional development programme which is based on a coaching approach for all to enhance performance.

Bosses added that research-led practice is also a significant part of the professional development. Staff will be expected to commit to the extensive enrichment programme which allows everyone in the community to succeed and thrive.

A spokesman said: "We are looking for colleagues to join us who believe in the power of education to improve lives and the world. Our school will be a vibrant learning community where everyone can succeed and thrive.

"Join us and you will be part of something special – the chance of a lifetime to create a strong culture of success where coaching underpins continual professional development; excellent standards, mutual trust, respect and learning is what we do, all day every day.

"We welcome both teaching staff and support staff to find out more about career opportunities within the free school."

People wanting to find out more about what jobs are available can attend the staff recruitment event on Saturday, February 3, at The Training Centre, John Taylor High School, in Barton under Needwood. Potential new recruits can drop in any time between 10am and noon.

The event will include two opportunities to listen to a presentation from the chief executive Mike Donoghue and Sue Plant, the head of school, at 10.15am and 11am.

More information on the recruitment process or people wanting to register for the recruitment event can find out more at www.johntaylorfreeschool.co.uk.

The £30 million school is being built in response to planned housing developments and an increasing birth rate in the Burton area, with around 3,000 new secondary school places needed in the town over the next 15 years.