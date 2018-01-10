Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton-based housing provider is on the lookout for new recruits with roles available from cleaners to IT experts.

Trent and Dove Housing is looking for a scheme cleaner, plumber and head of IT to help care for its properties which are based across East Staffordshire and further afield.

The company manages more than 5,800 properties and bosses said they are driven to make a difference to people's lives and reduce homelessness in the region by transforming homes, lives and neighbourhoods.

A spokesman said: "We are also an aspirational organisation aiming to provide 10,000 homes by 2022."

The scheme cleaner will work at the Elizabeth Court sheltered housing scheme, in Winshill, for 14 hours a week, taking home a salary of £5,829 per annum.

Bosses are looking to recruit an enthusiastic and friendly team player to assist in maintaining an "exceptional level of cleanliness" within the scheme's extensive communal areas.

The successful candidate will be required to work mornings or afternoons from Monday to Friday and experience of cleaning in a housing complex or office environment is essential for the role as is the ability to provide a high level of customer service.

Anyone interested has until Sunday, January 14 to get their applications in and more information is available here.

The new plumber will take home a salary of £26,520 per annum with benefits including a company van and pension scheme.

They will be responsible for carrying out general plumbing maintenance to the housing stock as part of the voids and responsive maintenance services. Bosses are looking for someone with strong plumbing, maintenance knowledge which was gained ideally within a housing/domestic setting.

A spokesman said: "You will ensure all work is undertaken to a high standard with the minimum of supervision to diagnose faults and deliver effective solutions to our customers. You will take ownership of work aiming for 'First Time Fix' on all jobs while remaining within budget and time parameters.

"You will also operate within company Health and Safety guidelines and remain up to date with technical and legal requirements of your skill areas.

"The ideal candidate will hold a City and Guilds in plumbing and proven ability in plumbing. You will have a positive attitude and excellent communication skills and hold a full UK driving licence."

Plumbers seeking to apply have until Sunday, January 14 and more information is available here.

The head of IT will, as a member of the SMT, contribute to the development and implementation of an IT strategy to support the organisation's growth.

They will also take full responsibility for its delivery including maintaining IT infrastructure, day to day service to the organisation, managing a significant programme of modernisation and improvement and keeping Trent and Dove in touch with developing technologies.

Bosses are looking for someone with strong leadership skills, commercial awareness and excellent business partnering skills in order to drive performance. They will lead the IT function in providing first-class support to the business as it implements its ambitious business and financial plans.

Key Responsibilities will include:

Ensuring the IT strategy supports the ongoing direction of the organisation.

Maintaining a significant programme of projects.

To lead the IT section on a day to day basis ensuring that all services provided and received are performed to the agreed levels, and follow the highest standards.

Responsible for team and individual development, ensuring high level of morale and motivation is maintained.

Ensure high level of customer service is delivered to internal customers and team members' performance is maintained and measured.

Ensure medium and short-term infrastructure and application development plans are developed in partnership with the business and the team and are adequately resourced.

Performance management of external suppliers, ensuring they perform well against the agreed SLA and poor performance dealt with effectively.

Working collaboratively with the business to ensure the service delivered is appropriate to their business requirements.

Support ongoing IT skills and knowledge within the business.

Ensure the organisation's network, systems and data are secure with appropriate defences and processes in place to keep security up to date, and disaster recovery, backup systems are appropriate, regularly tested and effective.

To ensure that appropriate IT standards are in place.

A spokesman said: "This is a fantastic opportunity to join an ambitious team at a time of considerable change, internal and external, and contribute to the challenges and opportunities that exist, present and future."

Anyone interested in the role has until Wednesday, January 17 to apply and more information is available here.