A Burton housing provider which manages more than 5,800 properties has four roles on offer to people wanting to join the team.

Trent and Dove Housing is on the hunt for a tenancy sustainment officer, a former tenant arrears officer, a pre-tenancy assistant and a gas safety contract officer.

Bosses are looking for "ambitious people with the enthusiasm to make a difference to others and their lives".

Candidates need to be "committed to making a strong contribution" in a "forward thinking, innovative organisation", bosses say.

A Trent and Dove spokesman said: "We are driven to make a difference to people's lives and reduce homelessness in our region by transforming homes, lives and neighbourhoods.

"We are also an aspirational organisation aiming to provide 10,000 homes by 2022."

Here is more information about the current roles available.

Tenancy sustainment officer

The provider is looking for someone to work 37 hours per week, with a salary of up to £25,580 per year.

The successful applicant will be a highly-motivated person, who is a team player, to support the tenancy sustainment team to deliver a first class service to tenants.

The successful applicant will work with tenants who need support and encouragement to enhance their future well being in order for them to sustain their tenancies.

Working to tenancy management plans agreed with clients and completing key stage assessments, they will liaise with external agencies to co-ordinate all support, provide a single point of contact and monitor behaviour.

Bosses are looking for someone who is able to deal calmly in confrontational situations, has a positive outlook, is assertive - yet sensitive - and able to remain impartial when dealing with a range of emotional issues in a family environment.

Benefits of the role include casual car user allowance, company pension and flexi-time.

Anyone interested has until Sunday, January 28, to apply and more information is available here.

Former tenant arrears officer

This is an opportunity for someone with drive and enthusiasm to meet challenging targets to join the income team.

The new recruit will have worked in a high-performing team, ideally with some working knowledge of debt recovery.

The role will involve debt recovery and responding to debtor's queries, including former tenants' arrears, garage arrears and rechargeable repairs, as well as taking enforcement action when necessary.

They will manage their own case-load and have a genuine passion for driving income collection and resolving outstanding issues, while having excellent communications skills with the ability to adapt their style to deal with sensitive queries.

It comes with a salary of £25,580 per annum with flexi-time and a company pension.

Anyone interested has until Sunday, January 28, to apply and more information is available here.

Pre-tenancy assistant

This temporary six-month contract is for someone responsible for inputting application forms and supporting information onto computer systems accurately and efficiently.

Bosses are looking for someone who will need to be confident in contacting applicants using a variety of methods to clarify details, ensure they customers are given a professional service and keep applicants fully informed.

The successful applicant will work 37 hours a week with a salary of £17,116 per year.

Anyone interested has until Wednesday, January 31 to apply and more information is available here.

Gas safety contract supervisor

As part of the gas team, the new recruit will be required to liaise with contractors and customers to oversee and carry out quality inspections on completed heating installations and assist with the preparation and delivery of planned and programmed maintenance contracts.

Bosses are looking for someone who is Gas Safe registered and holds the minimum qualifications of CCN1, CENWAT, CKR1, HTR1, CPA1. An understanding of IT packages such as Excel and Word and a good practical working knowledge of health and safety, along with strong organisational and problem solving skills, are essential to this role.

Anyone interested has until Wednesday, January 31 to apply and more information is available here.