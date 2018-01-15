The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Calling all animal lovers - here is your chance to get up close and personal with some furry friends.

Twycross Zoo is recruiting for the busy summer season - the zoo has 500,000 visitors each year and is looking for people to fill its seasonal customer service roles.

The attraction, which has won awards for its conservation work, has launched a 20-year masterplan to develop new habitats for wild animals.

The guest services and retail sectors of the zoo want customer service workers.

The zoo managers said customer service assistants are involved in a number of aspects of the visitor experience including providing a friendly and professional welcome, ensuring visitors are up to date with the latest zoo information, operating tills, driving sales and working at the soft play facility.

Applicants should be aware they need to arrange their own transport due to the rural location.

The closing date for these roles is Thursday, January 25. There will be a group assessment day on Tuesday, January 30.

What it offers:

Training in all aspects of the job

It is set in more than 80 acres, with around 500 animals of almost 150 species.

Rates of pay are £5.88 – £7.65 depending on age (minimum school leaving age for health and safety reasons)

You will work on a fixed-term basis from February 2 to September 9, 2018, including bank holidays, weekends and school holidays. Contracts are zero hours and shifts are allocated by mutual agreement which may require you to work up to five days out of seven.

A staff membership card gives you free entry to the zoo on your days off and discounts in retail and food outlets.

Free allocation of tickets to share with family and friends (depending on the number of hours you work)

Free car parking

More information is available at www.twycrosszoojobs.co.uk.

The on-site restaurant is also looking for catering workers.

Levy Restaurants, part of the Compass Group, runs the food and drink side at the zoo. The firm has redeveloped much of its operation, including refurbishment of the main restaurant area (The View) and introduction of the Vine Cafe with a Costa outlet.

Compass says candidates should have a passion for customer service and would like to help contribute towards the zoo's conservation aims.

Applicants should contact Emma Smith at emma.smith1@compass-group.co.uk for more details.

Twycross Zoo was founded in 1963 and became a registered charity in 1972. It has an ambitious 20-year masterplan which will see it developing new habitats for a "refreshed" animal collection and enhanced visitor experience.

The zoo is also looking for a permanent sales manager. It is looking to maximise income and develop new sales opportunities.

(Image: Amy Haycock)

The sales manager will report to the director of human resources and commercial operations and will see the management of the day-to-day sales operations on site and work with the senior management team to capitalise, convert and create sales opportunities with a wide variety of clients.

The key responsibilities are:

• Increase sales activity and income

• Manage and develop the sales team

• Implement and deliver the sales strategy

• Maintain and build key client relationships promoting products and conservation messages

The key skills and requirements:

• Relevant experience working in a sales/customer-focused environment

• Able to demonstrate strong sales performance and experience through development of people

• Proactive and motivated

• Passionate to support the organisations in meeting its charitable aims

• Relevant people management experience

(Image: Twycross Zoo)

The successful candidate will have experience in a similar sales management role, with experience of creating sales strategies and people management.

The role is on a permanent contract. The role is a full-time position (working on average five days out of seven) and includes weekend duties on a rota system.

Salary is paid monthly with 31 days paid holiday per annum (pro-rata). A uniform is also provided

Apply online by sending a CV with a covering letter to recruitment@twycrosszoo.org.

This vacancy will close as soon as sufficient applications have been received.